Workhuman Adds Hundreds of Thousands of Activities, Travel, and Accommodation Options to World Class Store with In-Store Booking Functionality

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workhuman®, the company revolutionizing how employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace, has added In-Store Booking functionality to its world class Store. Employees now have access to hundreds of thousands of additional activity, travel, and accommodation options as part of the industry’s most expansive catalog of experiences, all bookable with points on its platform.





“Workhuman’s Experiences offering provides an awesome new element to their already impressive Store, as it enables employees to easily book travel, adventures, tours, and activities using their recognition rewards through Michelin’s WeCare program. By using points they earned here through their contributions to the organization, our employees are able to redeem their points on engaging experiences for themselves, family or friends,” said Leslie Schall, Director of Employee Engagement, Experience, and Purpose at Michelin. “Right after Experiences launched, I used it to book a ‘Harley electronic trike motorcycle’ tour during an upcoming family vacation in Prague. Now my entire family has this amazing memory we’re going to cherish forever, and it was because of recognition from my colleagues. Experiences is going to help our employees turn work achievements into these beautiful, exciting moments, and we’re very excited about the impact of this connection and the stories we’ll hear.”

Workhuman’s Store takes the same human-first approach as its Social Recognition® solution. The company understands that the reward redemption experience is critical for the success of any recognition program as it reinforces the original recognition moment and amplifies the sense of engagement and goodwill that the employee feels toward their company. Workhuman has made significant investments over the years to launch the broadest offering of Travel and Experiences with gift card partners like Virgin Experiences, Global Experiences, Royal Caribbean, Hotels.com, and many more. The addition of In-Store Booking functionality takes this to the next level, ensuring every employee is able to redeem for an experience that feels exciting to them, and that makes them feel seen and recognized, no matter point levels.

“Workhuman has always kept our ears close to the ground and driven our Store strategy based on the pulse of the marketplace. We know that people derive significant enjoyment from experiences and over the years we have evolved in the ways we bring this category to our platform,” said Sarah Whitman, Workhuman SVP, E-commerce. “Our data has shown that people’s desire to travel and create memories has been reinvigorated as we’ve emerged from the global pandemic. Our expanded Experiences offering creates endless new opportunities for employees to travel and experience new things, driving personal growth and even greater and lasting connections to their colleagues that helped make those experiences and memories possible.”

Workhuman has built a truly innovative and deep team dedicated to sourcing merchandise and gift cards across the globe in more than 65 categories. Globally, the company maintains a catalogue of roughly 400,000 merchandise items across more than 60 countries and offers thousands of gift cards across more than 130 countries, with choices that include access to hundreds of thousands of merchandise brands, charities, and travel experience options. Workhuman has built its Store experience from the ground up and has scaled over the years to support orders placed every few seconds by its approx. 7M employees across the globe.

Through the company’s Store, employees are able to book their activity, hotel, car rental and, when available, flights, all in the same order, keeping their entire travel itinerary together and avoiding the hassle of tracking multiple confirmation emails from separate travel partners. From walking tours to national park passes to private yacht rentals, Workhuman’s full Experiences offering will cater to users globally and at virtually every point and desired activity level.

In-Store Booking is now available for more than 2 million users across 10 countries, including the US, India, Mexico, and UK. In addition to English, the booking experience and customer service support is available in French, Latin American Spanish, European Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese. We will continue to roll out to additional customers and markets with enhanced capabilities throughout the year. For more information about Workhuman’s Store, please visit: www.workhuman.com/reward/store.

About Workhuman:

Workhuman® is helping companies meet today’s biggest human capital challenges – including unprecedented turnover, employee engagement, hybrid work environments, and DEI – through the Workhuman Cloud®, a secure SaaS platform that provides the industry’s best-in-class Social Recognition® solution. As the leading global provider of technology solutions, analytics, expertise, and services helping organizations of all sizes build and foster workplace cultures powered by employee recognition and crowdsourced feedback, Workhuman is revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace. Combined with unmatched data through iQ™, we empower HR and business leaders with proactive insight to understand issues as they develop and tools to help them make the right decisions to align business objectives and culture to deliver immediate impact. And, with world-class award redemption from our proprietary global e-commerce network, Workhuman is committed to building more connected human-centered workplaces that recognize the value and potential of each and every employee.

For more than 20 years, Workhuman has been pioneering the human workplace by disrupting legacy and obsolete HR approaches to improve the employee experience at work, with solutions that engage with approx. seven million customer employees in 30+ languages, in 180 countries, generating 100 million instances of human connection. With dual headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Framingham, Massachusetts, deploys solutions and services at scale and is committed to helping companies improve returns on their most important investment– their people. For more information, please visit www.workhuman.com

