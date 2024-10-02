WorkBoard Extends AI Capabilities to Supercharge Strategy Execution and Drive Peak Performance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorkBoard, the leading enterprise strategy execution platform provider, today announced powerful new AI capabilities designed to help organizations, managers, and team members achieve peak performance.









These groundbreaking advancements were unveiled at WorkBoard’s flagship user conference, Accelerate, the premier event for strategy execution leaders. The conference features speakers from Cisco, Avery Dennison, Twilio, Lam Research, Trellix, and others.

The new AI capabilities ensure managers at every level of the organization effectively translate strategic priorities for their teams, drive accountability and focus, and give better, faster coaching and guidance to team members so the team achieves its best results. Now managers at all levels will have the tools to drive true business outcomes and be world-class coaches so that organizations, teams and individuals reach peak performance.

“Achieving an organization’s strategic priorities is highly dependent on how effectively managers translate those priorities, take accountability for them and coach individuals to make a real contribution to those outcomes – most managers have good intentions but lack both the skill set and tool set to effectively do these things,” said Deidre Paknad, CEO and Co-Founder of WorkBoard. “Now every manager can more skillfully drive team outcomes clearly aligned to business strategy and elevate individuals’ contribution to those results. AI increases their capacity and competency, fueling peak enterprise performance.”

This release infuses generative AI across the platform to improve how organizations align efforts on strategic priorities, drive progress and accountability for them, elevate individual’s contribution and address barriers quickly, and assess performance over time – all on a robust performance foundation that coherently connects company, team, and individual objectives and results.

“The new conversation templates will drive consistency and enable managers to be more effective in 1on1s, culture conversations, and performance discussions. WorkBoard is indispensable for driving organizational clarity and marshaling resources to the most important value-creating activities. It’s the backbone of our operating model, allowing us to scale even in super dynamic environments.” — Erik Huddleston, CEO, Aprimo

Robust Performance Foundation:

WorkBoard delivers a robust foundation for performance that connects company strategic priorities and objectives, team objectives, and personal goals. This creates coherence as organizations rapidly adjust strategic priorities and team OKRs, ensuring that individual measures and incentives stay aligned with the team’s evolving strategic priorities.

Align Efforts:

Peak enterprise performance starts with clarity and alignment on great outcomes with defined measures of success. Using generative and agentic AI, WorkBoard is simplifying and accelerating how organizations align efforts to their most important outcomes.

In addition to generating draft objectives and key results (OKRs) from prior quarter results and upline managers’ OKRs, WorkBoard AI can now generate them from strategy or business documents. In seconds, it synthesizes 70-page slide decks into the execution path with OKRs.

AI identifies cross-organizational dependencies and reconciles them for teams so dependencies are obvious to stakeholders early on.

AI will generate suggested action plans to achieve results, reducing the time it takes to execute on agreed upon outcomes later this year.

Drive Progress:

To achieve its best outcomes, organizations and teams need to stay focused on driving progress and removing roadblocks quickly. On top of its dashboards that detect risk, measure plan vs actual and highlight gap to plans, AI now delivers the right execution information to the right stakeholders at the right time.

Schedule bespoke AI-generated briefings on any combination of strategic priorities, teams, objectives, key results and workstreams to accelerate insights on where execution is on and off track. For example, send an executive briefing on a key go to market objective with key results from several sales and marketing teams delivered on Tuesday morning before the forecast call to the CRO, CMO, and CFO.

Briefings are delivered right in Microsoft Teams or Slack to the right channels and via email to the right people, so everyone comes to meetings well informed and ready to make smart decisions. For example, send a summary of the product launch scorecard with results from engineering, product management, design, and CX to the whole squad in their Teams channel every Monday.

Summarize scorecards and business reviews as a pre-read to regular cadence meetings to sharpen and shorten the discussion.

Elevate Contribution:

Teams are the engine of value creation in enterprises, and how well they perform is a function of how individuals work and contribute together. Managing results and managing people go hand in hand, but too often managers are hesitant to coach individuals even when they’re slowing down the team’s results. Now they have a coach on call as well as the prompts and tools to guide everyone to achieve peak team performance.

A new AI “Coach on Call” instantly summarizes an individual’s successes and challenges in the last 2 weeks with suggested topics to discuss and quickly converts issues into feedback in the Situation-Behavior-Impact (SBI) framework so it’s easy to have the right conversations. The Coach is at the ready on 1on1 agendas in WorkBoard, along with the team OKRs and other discussion topics.

A dashboard of each direct and dotted line report that helps assess and balance workloads and resources, identify where coaching is needed, and where the execution risks are. Managers see the next 1on1 agenda for each person and can add to it as they prepare for the week ahead.

Give and request feedback on a team or individual objective, key results, comments or actions and let GenAI strike the right tone for you – making it more fun, more professional, more expansive and so on. The connection of feedback to specific work and outcomes makes it more relevant and impactful on actual performance.

Assess Performance:

Everyone wants their performance assessed on work that truly mattered to the team and the business. Unfortunately, managers lack a robust performance foundation and rarely have the historical facts – or the time to compile them – on what the strategic priorities were over the year, how the person contributed, and the impact they had on the team’s outcomes and this information does not reside in typical HCM systems. Now WorkBoard and GenAI enable everyone to be better prepared for performance conversations and make fair, fact-based assessments connected to measurable team and business outcomes.

With the push of a button, managers and employees can generate Impact Summaries for the time span of the review with wins, challenges, and discussion topics based on the person’s effort on team objectives and their key results in that time period.

HR can structure performance review and conversation templates for specific parts or levels in the conversation, and automatically include the relevant team OKRs and an individual’s results and contribution on the team so both manager and team member have this data for discussion. Reviews are easier to conduct, connected to impact on company and team results, and fact based – without relying on every person to do all the research that would otherwise be required.

Sync individual goals with Workday and push completed reviews in Workday as the HCM system of record.

For More Information:

Learn more about peak performance in WorkBoard at workboard.com/performance-excellence/

About WorkBoard

WorkBoard is the leading provider of enterprise strategy execution software, enabling alignment and accountability across organizations worldwide. Top companies like Intel, Workday, AstraZeneca, Ford, 3M, and Boeing rely on WorkBoard’s platform and expertise to drive predictable, profitable strategy execution. With more than 15,000 professionals certified in WorkBoard’s Outcome Mindset Methodology™ for OKR Coaching, the company fosters a vibrant community of strategy leaders. WorkBoard is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, SoftBank, Notable Capital, Workday Ventures, Intel Ventures, Capital One Ventures, and others.

Contacts

Media Contact



David Chase



Chief Marketing Officer



david.chase@workboard.com