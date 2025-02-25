Workato Strengthens Commitment to Elevating Enterprise Security with Payment Card Industry Certifications and Compliance

Demonstrates Workato’s continued priority around enterprise-grade compliance for highly regulated industries

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#automation--Workato®, the leading enterprise orchestration platform, announced Level 1 compliance with the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS) for Service Providers, the highest level for the industry. This certification demonstrates Workato's commitment to cybersecurity and compliance in its mission to help customers unlock business value from AI-driven enterprise orchestration. This achievement further solidifies Workato’s position as a trusted partner for businesses across industries requiring the highest security, governance, and compliance levels.

With this milestone, Workato’s Orchestrate and Agentic platforms are PCI DSS v4.0 Level 1 compliant. PCI DSS 4.0 is the latest major version of the industry framework for payment card security, and Level 1 ensures the highest compliance level suitable for the largest-volume card processors.

Raising the Bar for Building Automations Securely

The PCI DSS v4.0 certification introduces more stringent requirements to protect cardholder data. Achieving compliance with this standard reflects Workato’s dedication to implementing robust security measures including data encryption, access controls, network security, enhanced authentication protocols, comprehensive vulnerability management, and continuous monitoring of the Workato platform ensuring sensitive information is protected at every stage of the automation. Workato can adapt swiftly to the evolving threat landscape while ensuring the integrity of processing customer data, meeting the compliance needs of our highly regulated customers, and satisfying the risk-based approach to security prescribed by the PCI DSS 4.0 standards. Workato meets stringent requirements for data encryption, access controls, network security, and vulnerability management, ensuring sensitive information is protected at every stage of automation.

In tandem with the PCI DSS certification, Workato also achieved ISO/IEC 27002:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications. ISO 27001 establishes a framework for effective information security management systems (ISMS). At the same time, ISO 27701 focuses on privacy information management, ensuring that Workato protects customer data and manages personally identifiable information (PII) in compliance with industry best practices and global privacy regulations. These certifications are a testament to Workato’s rigorous internal processes and commitment to continuous improvement in data protection practices, further strengthening Workato’s enterprise-grade security posture.

Unlocking New Use Cases

The PCI certification unlocks transformative automation opportunities for industries that manage payment card data and other sensitive information, including:

Streamlining payment processing workflows, reconciling transactions, and integrating point-of-sale systems with ERP platforms. Financial Services: Automating customer onboarding, payment operations, and regulatory reporting while maintaining compliance with PCI standards.

Automating customer onboarding, payment operations, and regulatory reporting while maintaining compliance with PCI standards. Healthcare: Enabling secure processing of payments for patient services while adhering to HIPAA and PCI requirements.

Enabling secure processing of payments for patient services while adhering to HIPAA and PCI requirements. Hospitality: Automating booking systems and payments while safeguarding guest information.

Comprehensive Security, Governance, and Compliance Controls

Establishment of a robust privacy framework that aligns with global standards, ensuring the responsible handling of personal data. Always On Security. Security is top of mind as an ongoing process, adapting to evolving threats while enhancing validation methods and delivering flexibility in achieving compliance goals for Workato customers.

“For organizations who require an extra level of security to comply with regulatory and organizational policies around the processing and storing of sensitive information like cardholder data and personally identifiable information, Workato’s achievement of the PCI DSS and ISO certifications is a guarantee of our commitment to provide and maintain an enterprise-grade secure and trusted platform for all your digital initiatives including business transformations and AI. As enterprises face increasing regulatory scrutiny, this certification empowers them to automate critical workflows while safeguarding sensitive data confidently,” said Bhagat Nainani, Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering at Workato.

Simplifying Compliance for Highly Regulated Industries

Workato’s robust security architecture and compliance certifications provide organizations with a comprehensive solution for managing sensitive workflows. Combined with its low-code/no-code platform, businesses can:

Accelerate innovation while reducing the operational burden of manual compliance monitoring.

Minimize vendor sprawl by consolidating automation, data orchestration, and compliance tools on a single platform.

Meet evolving regulatory requirements with confidence and agility.

With the achievement of PCI compliance, Workato continues to expand its capabilities to serve as the backbone for building and deploying secure and compliant automations across industries at scale. From Fortune 500 enterprises to fast-growing startups, Workato ensures every business can build resilient workflows without compromising security or compliance.

Learn more about Workato’s latest security certifications in our recent blog post and find details about Workato’s security practices on our public security page: https://www.workato.com/legal/security.

About Workato

Workato transforms technology complexity into business opportunity. As the leader in enterprise orchestration, Workato helps businesses globally streamline operations by connecting data, processes, applications, and experiences. Its AI-powered platform enables teams to navigate complex workflows in real time, driving efficiency and agility. Trusted by over 12,000 global customers, Workato empowers organizations of every size to unlock new value and lead in today’s fast-changing world. Learn how Workato helps businesses of all sizes achieve more at www.workato.com.

