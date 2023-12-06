Workato Presented the Aragon Research 2023 Innovation Award for Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading AI-powered enterprise integration and automation platform, today announced it has been awarded the Aragon Research 2023 Innovation Award for Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS). Workato believes this accolade is a significant milestone for Workato’s integration and automation platform in the emerging tPaaS space. Aragon Research Innovators are technology providers who have a best-in-class technology or service that differentiates them in their respective market.





Workato enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community. With Workato’s democratized approach to automation and integration, business technologists are empowered to fuel their organization’s digital transformation.

“We are honored to be recognized by Aragon Research with one of the 2023 Innovation Awards at this year’s Transform event,” said Vijay Tella, Co-founder, and CEO at Workato. “In today’s business climate, automation, and AI have become a top priority and investment. At Workato, provide the necessary tools and solutions that all enterprises look for when beginning a digital transformation journey. With our focus on security and governance, paired with a single unified platform, enterprises of any size can democratize complex projects and shift focus to drive business outcomes at scale. We are proud of the hard work our team has dedicated themselves to and thank Aragon Research for this award.”

The 13th annual Transform 2023 event happened yesterday, where Aragon Research shared industry insights and recognized their annual Hot Vendor, Innovation, and Women In Technology award winners. The hybrid event covered thought leadership from their expert analysts, esteemed guest panel members, and award-winning organizations. Members of the Workato team attended the in-person portion, where they accepted the award with honor. Evening celebrations included an invitation-only networking dinner where guests enjoyed engaging conversation, dinner, a live women in technology guest panel, and the 2023 Innovation and Women-In-Tech award ceremony.

This announcement follows a year of milestones for the company including being named on this year’s Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List, and Fortune Best Workplaces in Bay Area™ List. Workato also celebrated being named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, announced new products including Workflow Apps, and AI@Work, and a collaboration with OpenAI.

To learn more about Workato’s AI-powered platform, visit www.workato.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology’s ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com.

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

