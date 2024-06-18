Workato® Named to Redpoint’s InfraRed 100

InfraRed Report Shows Cloud Infrastructure Powers Virtually All Software

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato®, the leading AI-driven Enterprise Orchestration platform, announced that it has been included in the Redpoint InfraRed 100, a comprehensive list of transformative companies in cloud infrastructure. This prestigious list highlights the 100 up-and-coming private companies in Cloud Infrastructure, showcasing the future leaders set to revolutionize the market.





“We are thrilled to be recognized by Redpoint as one of the most transformative companies in cloud infrastructure and included on the InfraRed 100 List for the second year in a row,” said Vijay Tella, co-founder, and CEO of Workato. “Being included on this list with other trailblazing companies of all stages is an honor. As we continue to push the boundaries around reliability, scalability, security, and innovation, we look to our customers and partners for inspiration in ushering in a new era of automation, integration, and AI.”

Redpoint Ventures, a top-tier venture capital firm with a diverse portfolio including companies such as Snowflake, Twilio, Looker, Nextdoor, Ramp, Stripe, Nubank, HashiCorp, Netflix, Hims, and more, launched this list in 2023 to showcase the exceptional builders in the industry who are creating industry-transforming companies.

Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications, data, and experiences.

This announcement follows a year of milestones for the company including a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS, publishing a bestselling business book titled, The New Automation Mindset: The Leadership Blueprint for the Era of AI-for-All with a complimentary podcast The New Automation Mindset with Markus Zirn. In addition to being included on The Redpoint InfraRed 100 List, Workato also secured placement on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, JMP Securities Hot 100 List, 2023 Forbes Cloud 100, and the 2024 APPEALIE SaaS and Software Awards.

For the complete list of companies included on this year’s InfraRed 100 list and to read the full InfraRed industry report, click here. To learn more about Workato and the future of automation, integration, and AI, visit www.workato.com.

About Workato

The leader in AI-driven enterprise orchestration, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 1,000 top brands, including Broadcom, Doordash, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

About Redpoint Ventures

Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early and growth phases, and we’re proud to have backed over 578 companies—including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heroku, Netflix, and Sonos—with 181 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $7.2 billion across multiple funds. For more information visit: http://www.redpoint.com/

