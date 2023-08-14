Workato Named a Leader In Integration Platforms As A Service (iPaaS) By Independent Research Firm

The Leading AI-Powered Automation and Integration Platform Scored High in Criteria including Capabilities to Ease Integration Development and Adoption

“It is great to see this year’s Forrester Wave™: iPaaS report highlighting the convergence of integration and automation as well as the need to democratize integration beyond the central team towards fusion teams of IT and citizen integrators. We anticipated these market trends back in 2013 and built Workato from the ground up to deliver solutions to an Enterprise audience that demands strong security and governance. This is exactly what makes Workato unique and compelling,” said Markus Zirn, Chief Strategy Officer at Workato. “We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the Q3 2023 report, but most importantly, we are humbled that Forrester’s iPaaS market thesis aligns with the founding principles of Workato. We foresee more change ahead for the iPaaS market, driven by the exciting evolution of Generative AI. Workato has been a pioneer, leveraging AI in our platform from the very beginning. Making use of AI in an even bigger way is what Workato’s journey forward will be all about.”

The Forrester Wave™: Integration Platforms As A Service, Q3 2023 report, authored by Forrester Senior Analyst David Mooter, notes in its vendor profile, “Workato democratizes integration with high-end ease of use,” and “It facilitates adoption via easy in-product help, a best practices framework, close monitoring of customer behaviors with proactive interventions to correct course, and customer time-to-first-value incentives for go-to-market teams with detailed first-value plans for each customer. Service integrators express interest in partnering with Workato, noting that partnerships with Workato are currently small but experiencing strong growth.”

According to the report, “Workato is an excellent choice for the democratization of business process automation in the cloud and for fusion teams.” Workato received the highest possible score in the roadmap criteria, stating, “Its superior roadmap focuses on AI assistance throughout the development lifecycle, more hosting regions, API publishing, improved governance, event streaming, and improved business and operational insights.” In addition, the Forrester report gave Workato the highest possible score in vision, noting, “Its strong vision focuses on accelerating business and IT collaboration with democratized integration and an AI-assisted UX.”

The Forrester Wave™ is a data-driven evaluation of software, hardware, and services markets and serves as a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace.​​

The Workato platform enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the entire organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code AI-powered platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community.

This announcement follows a year of milestones for the company which includes being included on this year’s Forbes Cloud 100 list, announcing its AI@Work capabilities which help drive business efficiencies at scale, and releasing two industry reports, The Work Automation Index and the vendor-neutral State of Business Technology Report. In addition to being named in Forrester, Workato also secured placement on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and announced a recent collaboration with OpenAI.

To receive complimentary access to The Forrester Wave™: Integration Platforms As A Service, Q3 2023 report, visit here.

