Workato® Launches Virtual Private Workato Built for Highly Regulated Industries

Virtual Private Workato delivers the highest level of security, data privacy, scalability, and compliance that highly regulated industries require to orchestrate their business

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—Workato®, the leading AI-driven enterprise orchestration platform, today announced the launch of the new Virtual Private Workato (VPW), a vertically integrated private cloud environment separate from any other customers. An ideal solution for highly regulated industries such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare that have stringent requirements for security and data privacy, VPW is the most secure and advanced edition of the Workato Enterprise Orchestration platform. It delivers the highest level of security and scalability so organizations can focus on orchestrating AI-enabled intelligent business processes to efficiently transform the business.





VPW solves the problem of stringent requirements that customers in highly regulated industries demand for security, data privacy and data residency. Organizations may want their own Workato cloud environment separate from other customers to secure its data and workload in an isolated environment, boost performance due to a dedicated environment and automatically get dynamic elasticity to scale their processing for peak loads. Additionally, customers expect to connect VPW to their own cloud or private data center to create a seamless network connectivity between the orchestration running on VPW connecting to other apps and systems in their own cloud or private data center.

“For organizations who require an extra level of security to comply with regulatory and organizational policies, our Virtual Private Workato is the ideal solution. We knew we had to prioritize the highest level of security, data privacy, scalability, and compliance to give our customers a flexible and highly secure deployment option,” said Bhagat Nainani, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Workato.

VPW offers our customers the highest level of security they expect from data and workload isolation standpoint and better performance from a dedicated private environment. When Workato customers opt into the new VPW, they receive:

Highly regulated organizations demand complete workload and data isolation to meet their security needs. Performance. Large organizations with high performance processing requirements benefit from a dedicated environment for their workloads avoiding noisy neighbor problems.

Large organizations with high performance processing requirements benefit from a dedicated environment for their workloads avoiding noisy neighbor problems. Scalability. Existing iPaaS solutions are unable to provide dynamic elasticity that a cloud-native solution like Workato can provide. Workato private instance can provide scalability through its dynamic elasticity.

Existing iPaaS solutions are unable to provide dynamic elasticity that a cloud-native solution like Workato can provide. Workato private instance can provide scalability through its dynamic elasticity. Comprehensive security . SAML-based single sign-on , just-in-time provisioning, SCIM, external secrets manager, hourly key generation, role based access control, IP address allow lists and more.

. SAML-based , just-in-time provisioning, SCIM, external secrets manager, hourly key generation, role based access control, IP address allow lists and more. Encryption . All data is encrypted in-transit and at rest.

. All data is encrypted in-transit and at rest. Enterprise key management. Complete data protection and control by bringing your own encryption key to encrypt all customer data.

The VPW includes control and runtime plane, and can effectively foster data and workload isolation. It allows for direct connection between your private environment and the Workato cloud via VPC peering, transit gateway, or Amazon Web Services DirectConnect. The VPW will successfully broaden deployment options from multi-tenant to single-tenant, accommodating to various business needs.

Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications, data, and experiences.

To learn more about Virtual Private Workato and how Workato prioritizes security and governance, visit https://www.workato.com/platform.

About Workato

The leader in AI-driven enterprise orchestration, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 2,000 top brands, including Broadcom, Zendesk, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

