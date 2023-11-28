Workato Launches The New Automation Mindset Podcast, Highlighting the Leaders in AI, Automation, and Integration

Each episode will explore stories of business efficiency, agility, growth, and transformation from executive leaders across industries

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading AI-powered automation platform, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking podcast, The New Automation Mindset: AI + Automation + Integration. Hosted by Workato’s Chief Strategy Officer, Markus Zirn, each episode will dive deep into the minds of top-level executives who have successfully embraced automation to work faster, smarter, and more securely without compromising governance. From Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups, this podcast will explore the strategies, challenges, and triumphs of these forward-thinking leaders.





“Welcome to The New Automation Mindset: AI + Automation + Integration podcast, where we believe that automation is not just technology enterprises can utilize but a mindset leaders need to adopt. In this digital age, it is imperative to reshape your organization’s approach to efficiency, agility, growth, and transformation,” said Zirn. “I am excited to share the compelling, insightful, and transformative conversations I’ve had with leaders from all industries where we explore the strategies, challenges, and triumphs of tapping into an Automation Mindset. With this podcast, we hope to help listeners, customers, and partners harness their potential with AI, Automation, and Integration.”

With The New Automation Mindset: AI + Automation + Integration, listeners will hear firsthand accounts of how automation has revolutionized guests’ organizations, enabling them to unlock new levels of productivity, drive innovation, and fuel business growth. Gain valuable insights on navigating AI, digital transformation, streamlining workflows, integrating systems, and optimizing processes to achieve seamless operations across your enterprise.

Starting today, one episode will be released every week, with the 26-episode first season featuring:

Rama Akkiraju, VP of Enterprise AI & Automation for IT at NVIDIA, available today

Darryl Maraj, SVP and Global CIO at GA Telesis, available December 5

Gabriel Enright, Principal Integration Architect at Vodafone, available December 12

Vishwas Chouhan, Senior Lead, Enterprise Architect at Kyndryl, available December 19

Sridevi Pasumarthi, Head of Business Technology at Gusto, available January 2, 2024

Ted Shelton, Expert Partner at Bain & Company, available January 9, 2024

Kerrie Jordan, GVP, Product Management at Epicor, available January 16, 2024

Kim Huffman, CIO at Workiva, available January 23, 2024

Pierto Casella, MD, Managing Architect at EQT Group, available January 30, 2024

Mikael Yayon, Partner at Ernst & Young, available February 6, 2024

With additional guests to be announced in the coming weeks, the podcast will also be hosting a live taping on January 16, 2024 at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in the heart of San Francisco’s SoMa district. This experiential event will feature exclusive conversations and networking opportunities with AI and automation leaders. All attendees will receive a signed copy of the Wall Street Journal, Amazon, and USA Today bestseller, The New Automation Mindset: The Leadership Blueprint for the Era of AI-For-All.

Recently named one of the fast-growing companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list, Workato enables enterprises to automate their business processes powered by AI across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community. With Workato’s democratized approach to automation and integration, business technologists are empowered to fuel their organization’s digital transformation.

To subscribe to the podcast and start listening to the first episode, visit https://www.workato.com/podcast.

About Workato

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

Contacts

Joseph Hollister



Corporate Communications



joseph.hollister@workato.com