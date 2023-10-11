Workato Launches New Generative AI and Business Operations Course, Further Democratizing the Use of AI and Automation

Gain an understanding of how to implement Gen AI tools to benefit business operations and tap into the Automation Mindset

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading AI-powered enterprise integration and automation platform, today announced the launch of the new Generative AI and Business Operations course, part of the company’s Automation Institute. This course will explore how the rise of Gen AI tools has impacted businesses and how they can utilize Gen AI tools to reduce work complexity, streamline business processes, enhance decision-making, and learn how to responsibly implement these tools to help achieve your business goals.





Led by multiple experts who provide their perspectives on utilizing Gen AI for Business Ops, this new course will be led by Cody Guymon, Chief Operating Officer of GTM Operations at Workato, Bryan Wise, CIO of 6sense, Josef Katz, Principal Consultant of Solomon Consulting Group, Michael Fan, Senior Manager of GTM Operations at Workato, and more. Recorded in a fireside-like format, the experts will walk learners through tips and advice that they’ve gained throughout their years of experience and how they each approach AI and business operations on an everyday basis.

This course will cover:

The different business operations use cases of Gen AI

of Gen AI How to thrive in times of change with the Automation Mindset

How you can leverage Gen AI to improve business decision-making

Understanding the benefits of combining Gen AI and Automation platforms to maximize business efficiency

to maximize business efficiency How to responsibly adopt Gen AI tools in a business

tools in a business Categorize the three different types of AI tools with the AI Opportunity pyramid

See real-world application of how companies have been leveraging Gen AI in their processes

Workato’s Automation Institute is a specialized collection of interactive, on-demand courses where users advance and grow their careers in automation. Automation Institute offers self-service learning materials in multiple, easy-to-follow forms such as PDFs, videos, interactive courses, and demos so that you can learn about topics around automation and the Workato platform at your own pace. Automation Institute’s beginner and intermediate courses allow users to slowly and gradually absorb the multi-dimensional world of automation within Workato and build upon knowledge with exercises within each course.

“We are excited to officially launch the Generative AI and Business Operations course, designed for beginners where they can gain a foundational understanding of how to utilize Gen AI for business operations. Part of Workato’s Automation Institute, this free course is available to professionals interested in learning more about AI and automation. Our certification and courses continue to demonstrate our commitment to delivering engaging and relevant resources,” said Julien Clement, Director of Certification and Education at Workato. “We’re excited to expand our courses and certifications offering while continuing to advance the Automation Institute’s main objective – to be a key place to grow and advance your career.”

Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community. With Workato’s democratized approach to automation and integration, business technologists are empowered to fuel their organization’s digital transformation.

To learn more about the brand-new Gen AI and Business Ops course and sign up, please visit here. To learn more about Workato and the future of AI and automation, visit www.workato.com.

