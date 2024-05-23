Workato® Celebrates and Honors Global Strategic Partners with Annual Award Ceremonies

The events included in-person stops in Denver and Madrid where over 180 partners celebrated milestones, successes, and what’s to come with Workato

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato®, the leading AI-driven enterprise orchestration platform, announced the winners of its sixth annual Workato Partner Awards, handed out in-person at the 2024 Workato Partner Kickoff events in Denver and Madrid. As Workato’s partner footprint continues to expand globally, the awards recognized nine partners demonstrating outstanding customer commitment. Workato’s 2024 Partner Kickoff events welcomed more than 180 attendees globally across 100 partner companies. Workato offered enhanced in-person networking opportunities, strategic insights for the year ahead, a preview of Workato’s product roadmap, and growth opportunities within the partner ecosystem. Workato also recognized eight additional partners with awards in ANZ, Japan, and Asia.





“Workato has always understood what it takes to run a successful, effective, and impactful partner program, and this year’s Partner Kickoff demonstrated their commitment to growing the program,” said Matt Vogels, Software Alliances, Director at Workday. “As we aim to provide our customers with the best solutions to solve their unique needs, Workato continues to lend support and guidance when needed. As we head into another year focused on driving customer success through automation, we celebrate Workato’s Partner program and the incredible innovation and shared commitment to growth.”

This year’s North America Partner Award winners included:

North America SI Partner of the Year : Eide Bailly Demonstrated exceptional commitment, innovation, and dedication throughout the year.

: Eide Bailly North America SI Delivery Partner of the Year : Eide Bailly Continue to invest in the Workato platform and train their staff to ensure high-quality implementations.

: Eide Bailly North America SI Breakout Partner of the Year : DynPro Celebrating outstanding achievements and recent big wins, showcasing innovation and leadership in transformative business solutions.

: DynPro North America Marketing Star Award: Dispatch Honoring outstanding creativity, strategy, and impact in marketing initiatives, showcasing excellence in driving brand success.

Dispatch Technology Partner of the Year : Workday Continuously surpassed expectations, driving tangible outcomes for our customers while fostering a strong and enduring partnership.

: Workday

This year’s EMEA Partner Award winners included:

EMEA SI Partner of the Year : AllCloud Recognizing exemplary collaboration , dedication, and impact, celebrating outstanding contributions in driving mutual success and innovation within the partnership ecosystem.

: AllCloud EMEA SI Delivery Partner of the Year : FingersCrossed Continue to invest in the Workato platform and train their staff to ensure high-quality implementations.

: FingersCrossed EMEA Innovation Partner of the Year : Artemis Innovations Acknowledging pioneering creativity, strategic vision, and transformative impact, celebrating partners driving groundbreaking advancements within the Workato ecosystem.

: Artemis Innovations EMEA SI Breakout Partner of the Year : Virtuoso Partners Celebrating outstanding achievements and recent big wins, showcasing innovation and leadership in transformative business solutions.

: Virtuoso Partners EMEA Rising Star Award: Incentro Recognizing emerging talent and exceptional promise, celebrating a partner show has shown remarkable growth, innovation, and contribution within the Workato community.

Incentro

This year’s ANZ Partner Award winners included:

ANZ SI Breakout Partner of the Year : Innovation Quotient Innovation Quotient joined in mid-2023, prioritized team certification, and achieved top ANZ partner earnings for the fiscal year.

: Innovation Quotient ANZ SI Partner of the Year : Intercede Solutions Intercede consistently turns projects into successes. Their thought leadership and finance expertise enhance Finance Automation Workshops for enterprise customers.

: Intercede Solutions

This year’s Japan Partner Award winners included:

Japan SI Partner of the Year : Ricksoft Ricksoft, Workato Japan’s Platinum Partner, excels in expertise, innovation, and revenue, leading in integration solutions and certifications.

: Ricksoft Japan Innovation Partner of the Year : Hitachi Solutions Hitachi Solutions pioneers Workato’s innovation, earning new clients and recognition through strategic collaborations and transformative impact.

: Hitachi Solutions Japan Rising Star Award: Cloud Native Cloud Native rapidly ascends in the Workato community, innovating with AI integration and fostering strong relationships, promising continued growth.

Native Japan SI Breakout Partner of the Year: BlueMeme BlueMeme emerges as a leader in transformative solutions, forging key partnerships and driving impactful change in the integration landscape.

BlueMeme

This year’s Asia Partner Award winners included:

Asia Rising Star Award: PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk has risen to a higher level with Workato – demonstrating the innovation and creativity in taking Workato’s enterprise orchestration platform to their customers.

PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk Asia Partner of the Year: DXC Philippines With a relentless focus on results, DXC Philippines helped win an important account for the Asia market. The partner has also displayed a remarkable ability to identify emerging trends and opportunities, driving strategic initiatives that have positively influenced our partnership growth trajectory.

DXC Philippines

“2023 was marked with celebrated milestones and key success stories, with Workato’s global partner program being a key drive around leveling up and taking big swings,” said David Ng, Head of Partner Sales, North America at Workato. “Our partners continue to play a key role in Workato’s vision to change how organizations work to unleash the power of their people, processes, technologies, and AI to create the future they want. We are thrilled to honor and celebrate the hard work of our partners with these awards, who help drive the success of all Workato customers and users.”

Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications, data, and experiences.

To learn more about Workato’s Workato Automation League Partner Program, visit https://www.workato.com/partners.

About Workato

The leader in AI-driven enterprise orchestration, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 1,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Doordash, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

Contacts

Joseph Hollister



Communications Lead



joseph.hollister@workato.com