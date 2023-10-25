Workato Awarded Innovative Company of the Year at the 2023 API Awards

The leading AI-powered automation platform’s AI@Work capabilities are being recognized

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading AI-powered enterprise integration and automation platform, is proud to announce that it has won a 2023 API Award in the Innovative Company of the Year category for its AI@Work capabilities. The API Awards celebrate the incredible technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the API industry and use by the global API and integration community.





“We are thrilled to be named Innovative Company of the Year at this year’s API Awards. Our AI@Work tools allow users to manage the full lifecycle of their APIs from internal teams to external partners, providing a centralized, secure, and adaptive experience,” said Gautham Viswanathan, co-founder, and Chief Product Officer at Workato. “AI@Work brings the power of AI, Automation, and Integration capabilities into a single platform to enable enterprises to rapidly adopt AI at scale. Our team is dedicated to making it simple to publish and consume APIs without code, continuing our commitment to lowering the barrier of who can build within an organization.”

“The API economy has matured extensively over the past decade, and Workato is helping API & integration professionals and engineers build the future of APIs in the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services. Today’s digital economy is increasingly powered by API-centric architecture and platforms. Workato’s win here at the 2023 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global API ecosystem,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer and co-founder of DevNetwork, producer of the API World conference & the 2023 API Awards.

Award winners were selected by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork API Advisory Board, based on criteria including technical innovation; attracting notable attention and awareness in the API industry; and general regard and use by the API and integration ecosystems and communities. Workato will be presented its API Award during API World 2023 (Oct 24-26, Santa Clara, CA & Oct 31-Nov 2, Live Online), the premier international API & integration conference.

Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community. With Workato’s democratized approach to automation and integration, business technologists are empowered to fuel their organization’s digital transformation.

This announcement follows a year of milestones for the company including being named on this year’s Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List, and Fortune Best Workplaces in Bay Area™ List. Workato also celebrated being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list, a Leader in this year’s Forrester Wave report, and a collaboration with OpenAI.

To learn more about Workato and the future of AI-powered Enterprise Automation, please visit www.workato.com.

