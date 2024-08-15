Workato® Announces Workato Cares, a Philanthropic Initiative with Commitment to Pledge 1%

At its annual customer and partner conference, the leading Enterprise Orchestration company announced its social impact programming

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#enterpriseorchestration—Workato®, the leading AI-driven enterprise orchestration platform, today announced the launch of Workato Cares, the company’s philanthropic initiative which aims to empower individuals with the knowledge, education, and tools to succeed and to enable nonprofit organizations to do more with less, powered by enterprise orchestration. As a part of Workato Cares, the company announced it has joined Pledge 1% and is committed to donating equity, product, and time for social good.





Workato Cares aims to give employees a sense of purpose, reinforce corporate culture and responsibility, and provide ongoing opportunities for connection and collaboration. The mission of this initiative is to be a force for good and empower people with technology, giving them the ability to build, make an impact, and change their lives. Workato’s co-founder and CEO, Vijay Tella, has been committed to giving back since founding the company in 2013, working with several nonprofits early in the company’s inception.

As part of Workato Cares, the company is launching its “MillionFold Impact” project where the company is targeting to reach the goals below within the next 10 years:

1 million people helped through Workato employees in partnerships with nonprofits and NGOs

$10 million in product donations to nonprofit organizations

$100 million in cost savings for nonprofit organizations using Workato

“As leaders, we have an obligation to give back to our communities to help create a better future. Everyone at Workato can drive positive change and lasting impact where it counts,” said Vijay Tella, co-founder, and CEO at Workato. “With Workato Cares, we’re committing our time, resources, and product to help create a more equitable and thriving future. We are fortunate that Workato is at a stage where we can dedicate resources to support corporate philanthropy as an integral part of our business and values. I am proud of this initiative and cannot wait to join my fellow team members in serving our community.”

Workato has also joined Pledge 1%, a global movement to create a new normal for companies of all sizes and stages to have a positive social impact through their business. Workato is joining over 18,000 companies worldwide who have committed to Pledge 1% of their product, profit, equity, or staff time to their chosen cause. Workato is proud to join the Pledge 1% community and encourages other companies to take the pledge and leverage their business as a force for good.

“It was clear from the beginning that community and service are pillars of Workato’s founding principles. Workato leads with their products and platform but at the core of what they do, they are dedicated to changing communities and having a lasting impact through their Pledge 1% commitment,” said Jan D’Alessandro, Pledge 1% ‘s Chief Legal & Philanthropy Officer. “We are incredibly excited to welcome Workato to the Pledge 1% global movement, and look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to orchestrate their applications, data, and experiences.

