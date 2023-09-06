Workato Announces Winners of 2023 Automate Impact Awards

The Impact Awards celebrate leading Workato customers who are pushing their industries into the future with automation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading AI-powered enterprise automation platform, announced the winners of this year’s Impact Awards at the company’s customer conference, Automate 2023. Established to celebrate customer champions on how they leverage Workato and transform their teams and organization effectiveness, this year’s winners included Snowflake, Hubspot, DoorDash, Media.Monks, and more.





“We are excited to have announced the winners of the Impact Awards at this year’s in-person Automate Conference. From myself and our entire Workato team, we’d like to extend congratulations to everyone involved,” said Vijay Tella, co-founder, and CEO of Workato. “These winners are a true testament to what innovation looks like when AI and automation are adopted to help transform the way a business operates. We continue to look to our customers for inspiration each and every day.”

Chosen by a panel of experts, including thought leaders, industry analysts, and company partners, Workato recognizes the following 8 customers who are making an impact with automation in their respective industries:

Customer Experience Award | Snowflake: Snowflake delivers the Data Cloud — a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organizations unite their siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single and seamless experience across multiple public clouds. Snowflake’s platform is the engine that powers and provides access to the Data Cloud, creating a solution for data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing.

Each of the winners is defining what it means to combine AI and enterprise automation to its fullest potential and how impactful it can be. The North American winners were acknowledged and presented their respected awards in person at Automate 2023. Additional international winners will be announced in the coming weeks, with award ceremonies taking place in London, Tel Aviv, Australia, and Singapore.

About Workato

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures.

