Workato® and Reltio Expand Partnership to Deliver Data Unification, Management, and Activation for Enterprises

Announcing the launch of Workato Data Hub Powered by Reltio to activate trusted real-time data in business applications, processes, and more.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—Workato®, the leading AI-driven enterprise orchestration platform, and Reltio®, the leader in AI-powered data unification and management, have expanded their partnership to provide customers with an end-to-end cloud-native solution for data unification, management, and activation across the enterprise. Today they announced the launch of the Workato Data Hub powered by Reltio, which combines Reltio’s Customer 360 Data Product™ and Multidomain Master Data Management (MDM) with Workato’s data orchestration capabilities to activate trusted real-time data in applications, business processes, and more.





Organizations today face several challenges around changing customer expectations, increasing competition, more stringent regulatory requirements, and a greater emphasis on data becoming a key value and growth driver. Data specifically tends to be fragmented across multiple systems, leading to incomplete, inconsistent, and outdated data. Business users often struggle to access and mobilize trusted, up-to-date, and verified data to seize opportunities or avoid risks while manual, error-prone data management processes cause delays and increased costs. The bottom line is that organizations need a modern data management foundation that provides trusted data at the speed of business, fueling automated business processes, AI solutions, and data-driven decision-making.

“Expanding our partnership with Workato has always been a priority as we continue to innovate and find ways to solve our customers’ challenges. Our joint customers have access to both Workato’s data orchestration capabilities and our data unification and management solutions, giving them the tools and empowerment to unify data from disparate sources, and activate in real-time in various applications,” said Venki Subramanian, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Reltio. “We are excited to continue working with Workato to bring business-responsive, AI-powered data management and activation to our global customers.”

With the Workato Data Hub powered by Reltio, organizations will have access to:

Real-time Insights to Action: Leverage real-time, high-quality data for trusted insights and activate them across your business applications, processes, and AI initiatives

Leverage real-time, high-quality data for trusted insights and activate them across your business applications, processes, and AI initiatives Operational Efficiency: Automate integration processes and reduce manual effort to reduce costs and increase productivity

Automate integration processes and reduce manual effort to reduce costs and increase productivity Streamlined Governance & Compliance: Continuous data quality delivers consistent, accurate, and reliable data while reducing manual intervention and ensuring regulatory compliance

Bringing together the power of Reltio’s Customer 360 Data Product™ and Multidomain MDM offerings with the automated data orchestration capabilities of Workato, customers can bridge the gap between speed and agility requirements of digital processes with trust in the data that fuels it. This partnership combines the power of trusted, unified real-time data with simplified, agile process orchestration to provide an AI-driven solution for organizations to innovate with agility, gain operational excellence, and sustain competitive advantage.

“We are excited about investing in our current partnership with Reltio by continuing to help joint customers transform siloed data into unified, trusted data. By ensuring data accuracy and speed, our teams are providing an industry-leading solution for modern data management,” said Bhagat Nainani, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Workato. “As Workato doubles down on our commitment to partners, we look forward to driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions with the Reltio team.”

Workato empowers enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to orchestrate their applications, data, and experiences.

To learn more about the Workato Data Hub powered by Reltio, visit here.

About Workato

The leader in AI-driven enterprise orchestration, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 2,000 top brands, including Broadcom, Zendesk, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Storm Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

About Reltio

At Reltio, we believe data should accelerate the speed of business and fuel success. Our AI-powered data unification and management offerings deliver unified, trusted data where and when it’s needed, so that enterprises can be responsive to changing business needs. Powered by the Reltio Connected Data™ Platform, our solutions — 360 Data Products, Multidomain Master Data Management (MDM), and Entity Resolution— unify disparate data sources in real-time, creating a single, trusted source of truth. Leading enterprise brands across multiple industries around the globe rely on our award-winning data unification and management capabilities to improve efficiency, manage risk, and drive growth. Visit us at Reltio.com and datadriven2024.com.

The Reltio® mark is a registered trademark of Reltio, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

