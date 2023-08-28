Work Out From Anywhere with FitXR: The Ultimate Fitness Companion

Access FitXR’s 1,000 Classes From Hundreds of Countries

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FitXR, the leading VR workout platform with the largest offering of fitness classes, today announced that its on-demand workout library hit a milestone of 1,000 classes. Now, FitXR’s users have access to over 205 hours of workouts across five different fitness studios: Boxing, Dance, HIIT, Combat and Sculpt.





FitXR’s wide range of classes is perfect for those traveling since users can avoid lugging heavy equipment, or searching for a hotel gym while on vacation. Users can say goodbye to the hassle and embrace the future of on-the-go exercise. Recent studies suggest that exercise is one of the most effective ways to curb jet lag. Just a quick 15-minute workout in FitXR’s HIIT studio is the perfect way to shift circadian rhythms, helping you get acclimated to a time zone change and start your journey feeling energized. With availability in hundreds of countries worldwide, FitXR’s immersive platform brings the gym experience straight to you – no matter where you are. All you need is an internet connection, and you’re ready to break a sweat with even more class options than ever before.

“Since FitXR’s launch, our goal has been to offer the widest and most varied virtual reality fitness experience on the market,” FitXR’s Director of Content Strategy & Programming, Kelly Cosentino said. “By providing a range of accessible, inclusive classes of varying workout types and levels, we are enabling our users to scale up their fitness by incorporating new and immersive workouts into their daily routines.”

To showcase just how varied and effective FitXR’s classes can be on a day-to-day basis, FitXR partnered with influencers, Cas and Chary XR, to conduct a 90-day challenge within the platform. As a result of this challenge, Chary shared that she met her goal of building endurance through the program and overall, found herself motivated to keep coming back.

About FitXR

FitXR merges immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers classes within five distinct workout studios – Box, Dance, HIIT, Sculpt and Combat. FitXR provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience along with constantly refreshed classes, environments and music. FitXR is available on Meta Quest 2 and Pico XR.

