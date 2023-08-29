Work-Altering Phenom X+ Earns Top Product Award for HR Technology

Recognized for Breaking New Ground for Efficiency and Productivity — Delivering Impactful Results in Hiring, Developing and Retaining Talent









PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech—Phenom today announced it has been named a Top HR Product by Human Resource Executive and will be honored at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition in October.

Phenom X+ Brings Work-Altering Productivity to the HR Industry

Phenom X+ affords new platform-wide generative AI capabilities that create better experiences and bolster efficiencies by automating personalized content creation, surfacing actionable intelligence, and eliminating time-consuming tasks for candidates, employees, recruiters, managers, HR and HRIS teams. Designed to dynamically support an organization’s specific hiring, retention, and growth needs, Phenom X+ enables talent acquisition (TA) and talent management (TM) to achieve unprecedented levels of productivity.

“We feel Phenom X+ excels in translating complex technology into actionable functionality. We particularly like the ability to generate tailored candidate outreach emails as well as job interview summaries and transcription capabilities. Phenom X+ demonstrates one of the most comprehensive and ambitious expressions and implementations of the latest AI tools towards solving organizational HR and talent challenges,” said Steve Boese, Conference Chair, HR Technology Conference.

Seeing Award-Winning AI at HR Tech

HR Tech attendees can visit Phenom’s booth to see the Intelligent Talent Experience platform and generative AI functionality in action. Phenom experts and customers will be presenting how the world’s biggest brands are leveraging AI, automation, and experience to hire faster, develop better and retain longer. Sessions include:

Workforce Intelligence and Skills Ontologies, Explained: Organizations are anxious to begin taking a skills-based approach for talent attraction, growth, and retention — but it’s often difficult to know where to start. See how real-world companies are succeeding, and get a framework that can be applied at any organization.

How a Major Financial Institution is Dominating with Skills Intelligence and Automation: In this case study session, a Fortune 500 organization discusses how it is leveraging a single AI-powered platform to hire 20% faster, automate time-consuming recruiter tasks, give employees more actionable visibility into relevant internal roles and growth opportunities, and equip TA and TM teams teams with unified tools to source internally, fill skill gaps, chart career paths, and more.

A Global Tech Enterprise’s Edge on Transforming Hiring and Workforce Intelligence: VPs of TA and HR Systems explore key use cases for work-altering technology — including generative AI and workforce intelligence — that improve efficiencies for talent acquisition and talent management.

Phenom’s HR Automation Engine: Personalizing Every Candidate & Employee Touchpoint: Experts provide insights into the world’s first automation engine powering phenomenal hiring, growth and retention experiences at scale. With Phenom Automation Engine, HR can identify, build, implement, and monitor automation workflows in talent lifecycle processes – achieving constant monitoring and qualitative analysis of performance.

“Companies that embrace intelligence, automation and experience are the ones that will ultimately succeed in hiring, growing and retaining a skilled and agile workforce,” said John Harrington, Director, Product Marketing at Phenom. “Phenom X+ makes it possible to achieve the work-altering efficiency and hyper-personalization needed to differentiate and thrive.”

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIS easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, One-Way Interviews, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (4 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

