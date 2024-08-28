Wordsmith Appoints Lucy Tyrrell as General Counsel Amidst Rapid Growth and Expansion

Wordsmith AI has hired in-house legal superstar Lucy Tyrrell as it continues to expand, following overwhelming demand for its privacy-first legal AI solution built for in-house lawyers.

Wordsmith, the privacy-first AI-powered workspace for in-house legal teams, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lucy Tyrrell as General Counsel. Lucy will be based in London and will join the executive team at a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory.









Wordsmith has seen remarkable uptake across in-house legal teams since its recent launch. The platform, designed to be secure and safe to use with confidential data, helps legal professionals accelerate collaboration with the rest of the business. With significant financing secured from top-tier investors, including Index Ventures and General Catalyst, Wordsmith is poised for aggressive expansion to meet the increasing demand for its AI-driven solutions.

Lucy joins Wordsmith from her role as Head of Legal (Corporate) at FARFETCH, a leading global marketplace for the luxury fashion industry. Prior to that, Lucy was a Senior Associate in the Corporate M&A team at DAC Beachcroft LLP in London.

With a waiting list of prospective clients following the launch of its secure legal equivalent of GPT, Wordsmith is already working with some world class brands. Its products are saving some in-house teams as much as 50% of their time on workflows, such as reviewing commercial agreements or drafting repetitive communications.

Ross McNairn, CEO of Wordsmith, commented on this appointment: “Lucy is a critical hire and will help us expand the precision and quality of in-house legal intelligence that we can offer out of the box through Wordsmith. She will be building a team of experienced in-house lawyers to develop a next-level toolkit of productivity tools available to every legal team. Her leadership will be instrumental as we scale our operations and continue to innovate.”

With the growing adoption of Wordsmith’s secure AI workspace, Lucy’s role will be key in driving the company’s mission to empower in-house legal teams with the tools they need to work more efficiently and effectively.

For more information regarding Wordsmith, visit https://wordsmith.ai/ and follow on LinkedIn.

General Media Info: Visit Wordsmith Press and Media

