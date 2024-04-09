Worcester Polytechnic Institute Launches First-in-the-Nation Financial Technology PhD; Only University in the U.S. to Offer All Degree Levels in FinTech

New degree program aims to meet local and global education, innovation, and workforce needs.

WORCESTER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Building on its established master’s and bachelor’s degree programs and aiming to meet industry trends and demands, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has introduced the nation’s first PhD program in Financial Technology (FinTech). The new program underscores WPI’s dedication to advanced education and research in this rapidly expanding sector, making it the only university in the country to offer all degree levels in the field.





With the rise of functions such as online payments services, mobile banking, and cryptocurrencies, the landscape of financial services has seen exponential changes in the last decade. FinTech is one of the fastest-growing industries in the global economy with industry forecasts predicting 1.5 million new roles and some of the highest salaries in the tech industry. FinTech has become an essential area of study, creating a need for PhD graduates with the skills to lead industry and teach in financial technology programs. There are also industry research opportunities, as firms in the financial industry seek to create innovative operations and products based on emerging financial technologies.

“Introducing a doctoral degree program in FinTech exemplifies how WPI is a global innovator at the intersection of business and technology,” said WPI President Grace Wang. “Graduates of this program will emerge as academic and industry leaders who will shape the future of financial technology education and the financial services sector.”

WPI’s FinTech PhD program is uniquely positioned to offer a comprehensive, multidisciplinary education that bridges finance, mathematics, computer science, and ethics. Leveraging the expertise of WPI’s distinguished faculty, students will learn a complex blend of skills, ranging from finance and mathematics to AI and blockchain, analytics, data science, applied statistics, and develop a keen understanding of regulatory and compliance landscapes. They will also engage in cutting-edge research and practical applications of their studies at WPI’s state-of-the-art FinTech Innovation Hub and through external partnerships.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented convergence of academic advancements and industry needs in the FinTech sector,” said Debora Jackson, Harry G. Stoddard Professor of Management and Dean of The Business School at WPI. “Our PhD program will provide students with the interdisciplinary skills and knowledge necessary to drive innovation and address the complex challenges facing the FinTech industry.”

WPI’s expansion of its FinTech educational offerings also aligns with the continued growth of the sector in the region. Massachusetts has emerged as a key hub within this sector, boasting over 357 FinTech companies and 69 incubators/accelerators, making it the third-largest innovation center in the United States. This thriving ecosystem supports over 30,000 jobs within the state, with demand for skilled professionals continuing to rise.

“The PhD program in FinTech not only continues WPI’s longstanding tradition of innovative, interdisciplinary education but also positions our Business School as a leader in the emerging field of interdisciplinary financial education and research,” said Kwamie Dunbar, associate professor of finance.

For more information about WPI’s PhD program in Financial Technology, visit WPI’s website.

