Women in Technology Announces Winners of the 24th Annual Leadership Awards

Professional Women in the Washington, D.C. Technology Community Recognized for their Extraordinary Vision, Talent and Mentorship

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Women in Technology (WIT), the premier organization contributing to the success of professional women in the Washington, D.C. area technology community, announced the winners of the 24th Annual Leadership Awards at a Gala on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Hyatt Regency in Reston.

The annual WIT Leadership Awards honors and celebrates female professionals who have found success in entrepreneurial, STEM, government, and corporate industries while inspiring colleagues, partners, and their community.

“These awards are a cornerstone of the WIT mission to advance women in technology from the classroom to the boardroom,” said Amber Hart, President of WIT and the Co-Owner/Founder, The Pulse of GovCon. “Recognizing the success of these women provides a vision for current and future leaders of what is possible with determination and focus and highlights the role of mentorship and sponsorship in building a successful and meaningful career.”

The winners of the 24th Annual Women in Technology Leadership Awards are as follows:

Corporate Large-Market Sector

Tahera Zamanzada – ICF

Corporate Mid-Market Sector

Megan Hanik – Groundswell

Corporate Small-Market Sector

Deborah Hunt – iPower, LLC

Government and Defense

Emily Nugent – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

Non-Profit and Academia

Nadine Alameh – Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC)

Rising Star

Angela Robinson – National Institute of Standards and Technology

Small Business/Entrepreneur

Olivia Trivisani Bowker – Amivero

STEM Leadership

Audra Upchurch – LMI

Unsung Hero

Mallika Gunturu – SWIFT Inc.

In addition to the above winners, this year’s WIT President’s award was given to Kathryn Harris, RLG, plc

About Women in Technology

Women in Technology (WIT) is a not-for-profit organization with the mission of advancing women in technology — from the classroom to the boardroom. With more than 1,000 members in the Washington, D.C. area, WIT fulfills its vision by providing leadership development, technology education, networking, and mentoring opportunities for women at all levels of their careers and for girls interested in STEM. For more information, please visit: womenintechnology.org or connect with us via Instagraam @wit_washington_dc, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter(@WITWomen).

