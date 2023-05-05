Wolters Kluwer’s Sandeep Sacheti to Share Insights Into AI’s Transformative Impact on Business

Sacheti will partake in a series of expert panels exploring Wolters Kluwer’s innovative approach to AI

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer–ChatGPT and other large language models (LLMs) with the ability to generate human-like speech have the power to transform the way that many of today’s leading companies operate – but not overnight. Sandeep Sacheti, Executive Vice President, Customer Information Management and Operational Excellence for Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance, will share how the company is bringing the best of human expertise and machines together during a series of speaking engagements set to begin with “Automation, AI and ChatGPT: How Will Labor Be Affected?”, a virtual panel held by the Henry George School of Social Science on May 9 at 6:30 PM EDT.

Sacheti will be joined by Edward Dodson, a faculty member at the Henry George School of Social Science, and Ansel Schiavone, Professor of Economics at St. John’s University, for an in-depth discussion surrounding labor markets and the seismic technological disruption posed by AI and automation. Sacheti will outline a conscientious approach towards LLMs that emphasizes the unparalleled degree of accuracy clients have come to expect from Wolters Kluwer’s products and services.

Later this month, Sacheti will also lend his considerable expertise to the HFS Horizons Summit in New York City. There he’ll join a panel of other leading technology executives to discuss how enterprises may leverage innovative technologies such as generative AI, the metaverse, and Web3 to drive new sources of value and reduce costs. The seminar – “The Ecosystem Effect – How to Create New Forms of Value” – will be held Wednesday, May 17 from 9:35 AM to 10:25 AM EDT at 1221 Avenue of the Americas in New York City. Guests may also register to attend the event virtually.

“As the promise held by large language models continues to mature, Wolters Kluwer remains focused on cultivating the intricate blend of sophisticated technologies and market-leading domain expertise required to produce dependable, client-centric innovation,” Sacheti said. “We are committed to providing our customers with the precision and accuracy they depend upon to support their businesses.”

Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer in 2012, Sacheti occupied senior leadership positions at UBS and American Express in areas of fraud detection, credit risk management and information management. He holds a Doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley, as well as more than 20 patents in decision science, fraud verification and identification and has published extensively on these subjects. Last year, Finance Monthly named Sacheti FinTech Executive Leader of the Year, USA, in conjunction with the magazine’s annual and highly coveted FinTech Awards, while Corporate Vision magazine bestowed the honor of Analytics Executive Leader of the Year.

The Henry George School of Social Sciences was founded in 1932 with an underlying mission to create a more productive national economy that encourages inclusive prosperity. HFS Research is an analyst organization focused on the intersection of innovation and business operations. Each year, HFS produces more than 100 events and conferences devoted to fostering one-on-one discussions between consumers, advisors and business process and technology providers.

