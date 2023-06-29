Wolters Kluwer’s audit solution achieves authorized status from StateRAMP

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer’s Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division announced today that it has achieved authorization status from StateRAMP for its award-winning TeamMate+ Audit expert solution.





StateRAMP is a 501©6 nonprofit that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the U.S. state and local governments, public education institutions, and special districts. It provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment and continuous monitoring for cloud technologies for use by government agencies. StateRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud products and services to fulfill their organizational objectives by providing independent verification and continuous monitoring against established cybersecurity standards.

Achieving authorization status from StateRAMP complements TeamMate’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization, achieved in May 2022.

“Wolters Kluwer has a long track record of working with auditors within the public sector to support their specific audit needs. Achieving StateRAMP authorization underscores our commitment to serving U.S. government agencies as they look to enhance their work and better serve the public,” said Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. “TeamMate is proud to deliver leading audit tools and capabilities within its TeamMate+ FedRAMP cloud-hosting environment, which has been independently verified through FedRAMP, and now through the StateRAMP authorization process.”

TeamMate+ expert audit solutions enable internal audit teams to manage their entire workflow by harnessing the latest digital technologies, integrating data and systems, and delivering data-driven insights. Achieving StateRAMP authorization means that auditors within U.S. government agencies from local, to public education, to state, and federal agencies can manage audit workflow, execute audits aligned with government audit standards, can leverage dashboard and visualization tools to track and report on audit work, and document and archive audit trail and findings.

As part of Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG, TeamMate delivers award-winning internal audit and analytics solutions to corporate internal audit departments and public sector audit organizations around the world.

To learn more about how TeamMate helps audit teams support their organizational objectives, please visit TeamMate U.S. Public Sector.

