Wolters Kluwer Wins Top 2024 Globee American Business Award Honors for Beneficial Ownership Reporting Solution

Recognition highlights advancing public awareness around new Corporate Transparency Act reporting requirement

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeneficialOwnership–Wolters Kluwer has been named a Gold-level winner in the 2024 Globee® American Business Awards for its efforts in helping businesses comply with new, beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). Wolters Kluwer won in the Regulatory Category for its Beneficial Ownership Platform, launched in conjunction with the rule’s January 1, 2024 effective date.





“We are pleased by this industry honor, which recognizes the many ways Wolters Kluwer has helped advance public awareness of the new CTA reporting requirement—not only through our development of a secure, industry-leading online tool for entities subject to the reporting rule, but through our many collaborations with industry partners and efforts across our own organization to promote compliance readiness,” said Rupak Venugopal, Vice President, Beneficial Ownership, Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance.

Wolters Kluwer has been at the forefront in raising public awareness around the new CTA reporting rule, having created a range of resources—from an easy-to-use, self-guided eligibility quiz and recent launch of a BOI compliance podcast series—to building out a website of practical compliance content, to hosting a series of webinars and generating informative media placements about BOI compliance in national publications such as Compliance Week, American Lawyer, and Bloomberg News.

“Given that CTA reporting will impact nearly 33 million businesses in 2024 alone, we continue to diligently focus our efforts in building greater public awareness, trust and understanding around complying with this reporting mandate, while providing impacted businesses with the means to file in a safe, simple and secure manner,” he added.

Now in its ninth year, the Globee American Business Awards recognize “outstanding achievements across various categories in American business.” The Globee achievement marks the fourth industry honor bestowed on Wolters Kluwer in 2024 for its beneficial ownership compliance expertise.

Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation offers a suite of BOI solutions to help businesses of all sizes meet their ongoing reporting obligations. Its Beneficial Ownership Platform securely stores and retains BOI filing information, making both multiple entity filings and amendments much less time-consuming. As an authorized API filing participant, CT Corporation technology connects directly to FinCEN’s Beneficial Ownership IT System reporting portal, enabling the upload of thousands of filings in real time in a compliant, secure manner.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

David Feider



Associate Director, External Communications



Financial & Corporate Compliance



Wolters Kluwer



Office +1 612-246-9454



david.feider@wolterskluwer.com