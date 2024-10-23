Wolters Kluwer wins Rising Star of the Year Award at Asian Downstream Summit

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that its Wolters Kluwer EHS & ESG business has been named as the Rising Star of the Year at the prestigious Asian Downstream Summit Awards.





The Asian Downstream Summit (ADS) Awards represent a benchmark of excellence for those working in the oil & gas industry. The ADS Awards honor and recognize industry visionaries and companies who have showcased outstanding performance and innovative technologies. The Rising Star of the Year award recognizes a supplier who stands out from the competition through their exceptional products and services, their value to clients, and their potential for continued future growth and success.

Richard Pulliam, SVP and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer EHS & ESG said:

“We are extremely proud that Wolters Kluwer EHS & ESG has been honored by the Asian Downstream Summit Awards. Asia is a strategic priority market and our innovative solutions support companies to meet and manage the fast-evolving regional regulatory requirements. We engage with key partners and stakeholders in Asia to drive awareness of the importance of delivering preventive and practical measures to enable the safety of workers and sustainability of organizations across the region – and the vital role of advanced technologies.”

Wolters Kluwer EHS & ESG supports its customers to manage risk, drive sustainability and boost productivity across their entire value chain – from EHS and Process Safety to Operational Risk Management and ESG – through advanced technology solutions including Enablon ESG Excellence.

Wolters Kluwer EHS & ESG is part of the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division. The division is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management, Audit and Assurance, and Risk and Regulatory reporting. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

