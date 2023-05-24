Wolters Kluwer wins NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award for superior customer service

Ovid, Lippincott, and Audio Digest product support teams recognized for a Net Promoter Score of 83, 12th consecutive year of success in awards program

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Health today announced that the global customer support teams for Ovid®, Lippincott®, and Audio Digest® received the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award (NFSB) for the 12th consecutive year from Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI). The team once again achieved Summit status – which requires seven consecutive years of rankings – in recognition for its ongoing exceptional customer-centric mindset.





“As an organization, we are committed to sustaining a customer support staff dedicated to the highest possible care to our clients. We are thrilled to be honored as a NorthFace ScoreBoard Award winner for the twelfth consecutive year,” said Stacey Caywood, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Health and CEO of Health Learning, Research & Practice. “That the results of the NFSB audit come directly from our customer base is incredibly important to us, as we are truly impacting their key business outcomes.”

Now in its 23rd year, the NFSB Service Award is presented annually to companies who achieved excellence in customer service during the previous calendar year. These awards are widely recognized as the most prestigious honor for customer service excellence due to its unique customer-only vote criteria. In 2022, more than 5,000 companies were invited to participated in the NFSB Service Audit quiz and/or the NFSB Service Audit Program.

As a twelve-time winner, Wolters Kluwer’s Health Learning, Research & Practice customer service teams once again shows the company’s commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations. The Ovid, Lippincott, and Audio Digest product line support teams achieved an overall customer support satisfaction ScoreBoard Index (SBI) rating (scale of 1-5) of 4.8 and a Net Promoter Score of 83 – both of which are world-class scores according to CRMI.

The NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award program was created in 2000 to recognize organizations who not only offer exemplary service to their customers, but who also center their existence on a deep commitment on the principles of respect, employee empowerment and trust in others. To qualify for the NFSB Awards a company must measure their customers’ satisfaction with their overall customer service / support on a calendar year basis and achieve a 4.0 or above out of a possible 5.0 rating.

“As with the majority of NFSB winners, Wolters Kluwer is a repeat recipient of this award, which confirms that investing in a CX strategy is a reliable, proven way to achieve business success. Given that the industry average for NPS is below 40%, Wolters Kluwer is in elite company for all things customer service,” said John Maraganis, CEO and President of CRMI.

Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. The division of Wolters Kluwer supports clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth

Contacts

Media

Josh DeStefano



Manager, External Communications



Wolters Kluwer



+1 (917) 408-5125



joshua.destefano@wolterskluwer.com