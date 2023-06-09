Wolters Kluwer Webinar Brings Together Nursing Leaders to Discuss New Technologies

Webinar will examine the influence of ChatGPT, generative AI and more on nursing education

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Across industries, the influx of new technology is continuing to roll out at a break-neck pace, with artificial intelligence (AI) at the forefront. To examine the opportunities and risks in using new technologies for research, evidence based practice (EBP) and quality improvement (QI) Wolters Kluwer Health, will host an online event titled, “Achieving academic excellence in nursing with new technologies: An Ovid® Synthesis webinar,” on Tuesday, June 13th from 2 to 3pm ET.





“In the midst of rapid adoption of AI-based technologies globally, a range of concerns ranging from academic integrity to plagiarism to misinformation has heightened the awareness among educators surrounding a need for action,” said Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medicine Segment, Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer Health. “The academic landscape must examine the best ways to benefit from these technologies while understanding the risks that may come with the implementation.”

The issues facing faculty and nursing students when it comes to using new technologies can seem overwhelming, so it is especially important to understand how generative AI could be used in developing research, EBP, and QI projects. In addition to the conversation around AI, the expert group will highlight how Ovid Synthesis can support a learning environment that promotes independent critical thinking and academic integrity.

The distinguished group of panelists that will discuss the oversight, guidance and support needed for academia facing this inflection point, includes:

Marilyn H. Oermann, PhD, RN, ANEF, FAAN, Thelma M. Ingles Professor of Nursing, Duke University School of Nursing; Editor-in-Chief, Nurse Educator

Grace H. Sun, MSN, NP, Associate Professor, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Stephanie H. Hoelscher, DNP, RN-BC, CPHIMS, CHISP, FHIMSS, Associate Professor of Graduate Informatics and an Informatics Nurse Specialist, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Shea Polancich, PhD, RN, Associate Professor and Assistant Dean, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing

(Host) Rachel Dicker, Product Management Associate Director, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research & Practice

Working in tandem with other groundbreaking technologies, Ovid Synthesis serves as a research repository, allowing all project information to be organized and stored in one simple solution, eliminating breakdowns and stalled projects. Learn more about how Ovid Synthesis can support your organization’s academic research challenges.

