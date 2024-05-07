Wolters Kluwer to showcase innovative legal solutions at 2024 CLOC Global Institute

Legal professionals can learn how to drive more efficient legal ticketing and supercharge spend management

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CLOC—Wolters Kluwer will bring a series of dynamic solution lab sessions to the 2024 Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) Global Institute. These presentations are designed to support and inspire legal professionals as they leverage innovative solutions, make empowered decisions and drive exceptional results. Attracting a diverse and global audience that comprises multiple sectors of the legal industry, the 2024 CLOC Global Institute will be held from May 6 to 9 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Digitally Transform Your Corporate Legal Department: The Case for Legal Ticketing

Attendees will focus on the streamlined intake and request management process made possible by the new Legal Ticketing feature recently added to Legisway, Wolters Kluwer’s all-in-one SaaS legal information and contract management solution for corporate legal departments.

When: May 7, at 11am PT

Where: Pinyon Ballroom

Expert Speakers:

Michele Alwin, Associate Director of Product Management at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tommie Tavares-Ferreira, Head of Legal Operations at Cedar

Total Spend Management: Controlling Costs, Increasing Compliance, and Delivering Value

Attendees will discover how solutions like LegalCollaborator, a transformational new legal engagement and competitive bidding tool from ELM Solutions, are helping legal operations professionals create a scalable process for managing the outside counsel experience from start to finish.

When: May 8, at 3pm PT

Where: Pinyon Ballroom 3

Expert Speakers:

Jeff Solomon, Vice President and General Manager, LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions,

Vince Venturella, Associate Director, Technology Product Management at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions,

Michelle Nenadic, Senior Advisor, Legal Operations at Dell

Mike Stein, Director of Legal and Compliance Operations at Qurate Retail Group

Attendees can learn more about how LegalCollaborator is helping legal operations professionals build stronger law firm relationships by visiting Wolters Kluwer in the Exhibit Hall at Booth 101. Solutions experts will also be standing by to help visitors learn more about how they can mitigate bottlenecks using Legisway’s key performance indicators for resource management and self-service, or supercharge spend management with ELM Solutions’ AI-powered LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer.

