Wolters Kluwer to showcase AI-powered UpToDate Enterprise Edition at HIMSS

Clinical decision support solution specifically designed for healthcare systems offers harmonized content and solutions for the entire care team

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Health will be at HIMSS 25 showcasing UpToDate Enterprise Edition which is helping empower healthcare organizations and clinicians to deliver consistent, high-quality care. Visit booth #5432 and learn about the solution directly from our customers. Visitors can try the now available UpToDate Enterprise Edition’s AI-Enhanced Search hands-on and see natural language queries answered with highly-focused verbatim passages direct from UpToDate, a valuable time-saver for busy clinicians.

Discussing the AI capabilities of UpToDate, Dr. Rohith Saravanan, CMO, Midland Memorial Hospital states, “I’ve reviewed other CDS solutions that incorporate AI. However, we ultimately selected UpToDate for its unmatched content quality. With such a reliable foundation, applying AI only further enhances the decision-support process.”

Hear how AI-powered UpToDate Enterprise is helping St. Luke's University Health Network transform care while delivering measurable impact

On Tuesday, March 4 at 3:15 pm, attendees can connect with leaders from St. Luke's University Health Network, a Wolters Kluwer customer, at Start Up Park (booth C3102). Ryan Morcrette, Director of Virtual Care & Clinical Communications, and Tracy Samson, IT Manager for Hospital Applications, will discuss how UpToDate Enterprise Suite is helping them transform care and realize value through streamlined, integrated workflows, faster time to answers with AI-Enhanced Search, and patient engagement solutions.

Discover solutions to accelerate speed-to-answers & real-time organizational analytics

In addition to AI-enhanced Search for UpToDate, there will be demonstrations of:

AI-Enhanced Search on Mobile now gives users quick, targeted answers on-the-go from their mobile devices using the UpToDate app.

now gives users quick, targeted answers on-the-go from their mobile devices using the UpToDate app. Advanced Analytics provides an AI-powered Analytics Dashboard that visualizes how healthcare enterprises can harness valuable organizational data to help improve efficiency and identify educational gaps and opportunities.

“Healthcare organizations under pressure to improve care and efficiency are looking for trusted, transparent solutions that enable more confident, and impactful decision-making,” said Greg Samios, CEO Clinical Effectiveness for Wolters Kluwer Health. “At HIMSS, we are showing how Wolters Kluwer solutions like UpToDate, as well as our collaborations with industry tech leaders, can help streamline workflows and reduce clinician burnout.”

Also shown in Booth #5432 are other Wolters Kluwer Health solutions helping deliver the best care everywhere:

Sentri7 Clinical Surveillance (Drug Diversion, Pharmacy, and Infection Prevention) and Simplifi+ Pharmacy Compliance solutions on a single platform

Health Language platform with solutions for Point of Care Accuracy, Data Interoperability, and Analytics Integrity

Learning, Research & Practice: Ovid, Ovid Synthesis, Lippincott Solutions

