Wolters Kluwer to share strategic insights on Integrated Assurance at The IIA 2025 Great Audit Minds Conference

Industry expert to provide critical insight on the role of integrated assurance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announces Jim Pelletier, CIA, CGAP, Lead Product Manager for Wolters Kluwer TeamMate, will present an expert panel at the upcoming 2025 IIA Great Audit Minds (GAM) conference on March 11, 2025.

Pelletier will lead a panel discussion focused on “The Journey to Integrated Assurance: Going Beyond Connected Risks”. The panel will discuss the evolution of internal audit beyond traditional silos and the importance of embracing integrated assurance: a collective approach that coordinates risk management and assurance activities across the organization.

Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate, said: “A recent Wolters Kluwer TeamMate report showed that 40% of organizations struggle with duplicative assurance efforts, underscoring the critical importance of integrated assurance. We are excited to have Jim Pelletier speaking at the upcoming IIA GAM event and sharing his expert insights into how organizations can achieve clarity in how risks are managed and reported in order to enable informed decision-making.

The IIA GAM panel session follows the recent publication of new research from Wolters Kluwer TeamMate “Paving the Way to Integrated Assurance: A Proactive Approach.” This report outlines the critical role integrated assurance plays in risk management and organizational success in today's complex business environment.

