Wolters Kluwer to hold Artificial Intelligence technology showcase session at user conference

Attendees at 19th annual CCH Connections User Conference to experience how AI-powered tools are enabling tax, accounting and audit professionals to elevate their services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA) will host a conference session, titled Welcome to the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Empowered Firm Experience, for 1,300 tax, accounting and audit professionals as they gather for Wolters Kluwer’s 19th annual CCH Connections: User Conference, beginning on October 22, 2023. Attendees will be given exclusive access to attend an eye-opening session that delves into the remarkable ways AI is reshaping the landscape of tax and accounting firms.





The session will showcase real-world examples of the transformative power of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing traditional best practices and amplifying the value firms deliver to clients.

The AI Technology Showcase session will introduce the current state of AI within the tax and accounting profession, highlighting solutions such as CCH Axcess, offered by Wolters Kluwer TAA Attendees of the session will also participate in five hands-on breakout groups, exploring the possibilities of using generative AI:

AI-Enabled Global Search: Allowing users to create reports, summarize research, prepare personalized client letters, all from a natural-language search bar. Firm Guidance: Leveraging AI to provide insights and recommendations for improving client relationships, staff assignments, based on your firm’s data and industry standards. Client Relationship Assistance: Providing more insightful and attentive client services, while spending less time managing accounts and correspondence using the power of AI. Firm & Client Scorecards: AI-enabled dashboards which enable the “rating” affirms and clients across strategic KPIs, enabling informed decision making. AI-Powered Benchmarking: Improving profitability with up-to-the-minute reporting and recommendations from your firm’s data and anonymized data from similar firms.

“We are pleased to be able to provide our customers with this unique, hands-on experience that will allow them to discover what AI means for tax and accounting professionals, how AI will empower firms in the future, and learn how to leverage Wolters Kluwer technologies to their fullest potential as we continue to integrate AI into our products and services,” said Cathy Rowe, Senior Vice President and Segment Leader, US Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer TAA North America. “We are committed to planning for a future that fundamentally changes the ways tax and accounting professionals interact with their software solutions and with their clients.”

Building on Wolters Kluwer’s solid AI foundation

Approximately 50% of Wolters Kluwer’s digital revenues now come from products that leverage artificial intelligence. Wolters Kluwer products, services and expert solutions are based on a foundation of trust, transparency, and responsibility – in line with the company’s values. Wolters Kluwer’s AI Principles, which guide the design, development and deployment of advanced technologies in helping customers solve their most complex problems, can be found here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

