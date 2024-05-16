Wolters Kluwer supports food-as-medicine research with enhanced nutrition-focused content

Ovid Nutrition and Health brings the largest thesaurus of food and health sciences to medical researchers and education, backed by the International Food Information Service

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Health, in collaboration with International Food Information Service (IFIS Publishing), today announced the launch of an exclusive interdisciplinary health research database, Ovid Nutrition and Health (Ovid NutriHealth). The new resource explores the unique relationship between diet, health and the prevention and treatment of various ailments that can impact a person’s overall wellbeing.









“The convergence of medicine and nutrition continues to be an important, growing trend in patient care and medical research. The availability of verified, evidence-based nutritional medicine information for broader dissemination is crucial in addressing food-related health disparities,” said Rafael Sidi, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Health Research, Wolters Kluwer Health. “IFIS and Wolters Kluwer have worked together for several years, and the introduction of Ovid NutriHealth is a special milestone in our organizations’ relationship.”

Building one of the largest resources for food and health sciences

Ovid NutriHealth brings the latest information in the dietary sciences with a curated database of more than 500,000 records, from publishers across 89 countries and 41 languages. Exploring the research fields of medical nutrition, nutrition therapy, pharmacology and medical sciences, and public health and policy, the database will be a key resource in these growing areas, supporting the push toward food-as-medicine.

The platform will include nearly 17,000 indices for easy transition of research topics to find similar categories, keywords and areas of study. As part of the larger Ovid platform, Ovid NutriHealth has been expertly sourced, thoroughly checked for relevance, and screened for predatory content. Topics covered include: the prevention and treatment of obesity, diabetes, metabolic disorders, and other noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) alongside research on allergies, immunology, the microbiome, mental health, cognition, and more.

Leveraging a 60+ year history to improve patient outcomes

Established in 1968, IFIS Publishing is a not-for-profit publisher and educational charity with a reputation for scientific excellence and trust. Ovid NutriHealth builds on the organization’s mission to fundamentally understand and serve the information needs of the food science community. The collaboration between IFIS Publishing and Wolters Kluwer was built to meet the industry’s evolving information needs due to the growing focus on nutrition in medical education curricula and medical research.

“The healthcare industry’s understanding of the impact of diet on health and treatment outcomes is rapidly advancing,” said Katy Askew, Managing Director of IFIS Publishing. “Through Ovid NutriHealth, we hope to address a weak link in medical education’s knowledge ecosystem, making critical knowledge accessible and discoverable through this dedicated information resource.”

