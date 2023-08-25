Home Business Wire Wolters Kluwer shares digital lending expertise with HousingWire
Business Wire

Wolters Kluwer shares digital lending expertise with HousingWire

di Business Wire

Compliance Solutions expert discusses the industry’s embrace of digital lending on industry podcast

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WoltersKluwerWolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions continues to build out its thought leadership efforts, sharing important insights on banks’ increasing adoption of digital lending capabilities in an environment that is marked by inherent tensions between embracing advanced technologies and keeping pace with regulations. The topics formed the basis of a recent HousingWire News podcast with Simon Moir, Vice President, Banking Compliance Solutions.


Commenting on the essential advantages that digital lending brings to the industry and why Wolters Kluwer has invested considerable resources in this technology—including its major acquisitions of eOriginal and IDS in the past several years—Moir pointed to a key, overriding benefit for lenders: “Our focus was about the most important document in the closing package, which is the promissory note, and that was the focus of the digital ecosystem that we created.”

“E-signature is a vital front-end component of a digital lending process,” he continued. “However, the greatest value is provided by a robust eVault, one that can manage all asset classes through funding, whole loan sale, and collateralization. It is critical to do it right to ensure the electronic promissory note (eNote) is both legal and enforceable.”

Moir also spoke on the growing role of artificial intelligence and where it’s being utilized in the lending industry right now: “Underwriting, and any process that is being highly repeated, and that handles large amounts of data in our traditional systems, is where AI would be best applied in the industry.”

HousingWire is an influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business. FCC is also home to CT Corporation, the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

David Feider

Associate Director, External Communications

Financial & Corporate Compliance

Wolters Kluwer

Office +1 612-246-9454

david.feider@wolterskluwer.com

Ashley Beine

Senior Specialist, External Communications

Financial & Corporate Compliance

Wolters Kluwer

Tel: +1 262-685-8721

ashley.beine@wolterskluwer.com

Articoli correlati

Cognex Joins the OSARO Partners Alliance to Enhance Pick-and-Place Robots in Fulfillment Warehouses

Business Wire Business Wire -
The combination of OSARO’s AI-driven SightWorks™ vision and control software and Cognex’s DataMan® scanners helped achieve >99% accuracy on...
Continua a leggere

Polestar Selects Mobileye to Bring Autonomous Technology to Polestar 4

Business Wire Business Wire -
Mobileye Chauffeur™ technology platform to be integrated into Polestar 4HONG KONG & JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polestar and Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY and...
Continua a leggere

Myomo Announces Pricing of $4.4 Million Public Offering

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php