Wolters Kluwer receives a record 8 Grand Awards in 2023 APEX Awards

15 Wolters Kluwer Lippincott journals titles take home 28 total honors
WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Health today announced that 15 of its Lippincott healthcare titles received 28 wins in the 35th annual Awards for Publication Excellence (APEX) Competition. Seven of these titles received the prestigious Grand Awards including PRS Global Open, Neurology Today, Nurse Educator, The Nurse Practitioner, American Journal of Nursing, Nursing Management, and Emergency Medicine News.
An industry tradition since 1988, the honors are awarded based on excellence in editorial content, graphic design, and overall communications, recognizing extraordinary work by professional communicators. For the 2023 program more than 1,100 nominations were received and only 100 Grand Award Winners were selected. Grand Awards honor outstanding works in each main category, while Awards of Excellence recognize exceptional entries in each of the individual sub-categories.
“We are honored for APEX to recognize the outstanding editorial work in our print, online, and social media,” said Jennifer Brogan, Vice President, Global Journal Publishing & Society Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Health Learning, Research & Practice. “Our publishing and editorial teams, together with our society partners, are committed to delivering the most accurate and timely information to healthcare professionals whenever and wherever they need it require.”
Wolters Kluwer’s awards include:
Grand Awards
- PRS Global Open: Public Health Concerns | “Covid-19 Collection”
-
Neurology Today: Magazines, Journals & Tabloids | “Neurology’s Call to Action – The Ukrainian War”
- “Dispatches from Ukrainian Neurologists: A Plea for Medicines and Peace”
- “Epileptologists Unite Across the Globe to Aid Ukraine”
- “Neurologists Volunteer Telemedicine Services to Ukrainians in Need”
- “‘These Are People Who Have Worth’: Reports from Ukraine on the Crisis for People with Developmental Disabilities”
- Nurse Educator: Print Media | “Connecting Nursing Students and Older Adults: An Intergenerational Service-Learning Experience”
- The Nurse Practitioner: Print Media | “Underserved Populations”
- American Journal of Nursing: Social Media – Blog | “ER Nurse Who Called 911 for Backup: ‘What Are We Afraid Of?’”
- Nursing Management: Campaigns, Programs & Plans | “Great Dedication (#WhyIStay)”
- Emergency Medicine News: Writing | “Why I’m Leaving Emergency Medicine”
- American Journal of Nursing: Writing | “Night Shift”
Awards of Excellence
- American Journal of Nursing: Public Health Concerns – Health & Medical | “What COVID-19 Can Teach Nurses About Liability Risks”
- Nursing Management: Public Health Concerns – Health & Medical | “Caring for COVID’s Emotional Long Haulers”
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery: Public Health Concerns – Government/Association/Non-Profit | “Clinical and Oncologic Safety in Modern Breast Reconstruction”
- Nurse Educator: Print Media – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion | “Cultural Humility Toolkit”
- Journal of the American Academy of PAs: Print Media – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion | “Structural Racism, Health Disparities, and Opportunities for PA Practice”
- PRS GO: Electronic Media – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion | “Black History Month Collection”
- PRS GO: Electronic Media – Apps & Podcasts | “Keynotes Podcast”
- American Journal of Nursing: Social Media – Blog Content | “Off the Charts”
- Brain&Life: Writing – Feature Writing | “United Front”
- American Journal of Nursing: Writing – News Writing | “AJN Reports: Diabetes Self-Management in the Acute Care Unit”
- Oncology Times: Writing – News Writing | “The Incredible Story of Emily Whitehead & CAR T-Cell Therapy”
- The Hearing Journal: Writing – Regular Departments & Columns | “Clinical Consultation Department”
- Nursing made Incredibly Easy!: Writing – Regular Departments & Columns | “Wellness Mention Department Series: Student Health”
- Nurse Educator: Writing – Editorial & Advocacy Writing | “Adopting Evidence-Based Educational Approaches in Nursing: Using Implementation Science”
- Nurse Educator: Writing – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion | “Promoting Inclusion of Disabled Nursing Faculty”
- Nursing2022: Writing – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion | “Suicide risk and prevention in LGBTQ+ youth”
- ASA Monitor: Writing – Writing Series | “Weaponizing Reporting in Medicine”
- American Journal of Nursing: Writing – Writing Series | “Supporting Family Caregivers: No Longer Home Alone”
- Nursing2022: Writing – Mental Health/Mental Illness | “Destigmatizing Alcohol Use Disorder Among Nurses”
- Nurse Educator: Writing – New Technology | “Mask Ed: Let’s Get Real with Simulation”
Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. The division of Wolters Kluwer supports clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions.
