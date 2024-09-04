Wolters Kluwer provides free access to mpox resources for front-line clinicians, epidemiologists, and medical researchers

One-stop mpox resource page with UpToDate, Lippincott NursingCenter, and Ovid resources available now

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDC–With the World Health Organization declaring mpox to be a global health threat for the second time in three years, Wolters Kluwer Health is once again providing free, online access to evidence-based information about the disease in a dedicated mpox resource center. The updated page includes content and tools from UpToDate®, the clinical decision support (CDS) resource, Lippincott NursingCenter®, the knowledge portal for nurses, and the Ovid® medical research platform. These resources are available to doctors, nurses, frontline healthcare workers, and researchers, as well as to the public.





Stacey Caywood, Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Health stated, “As global health organizations respond to the mpox outbreak now affecting thousands in west and central Africa, Wolters Kluwer redoubles our efforts to ensure clinicians and researchers are equipped with the best evidence and knowledge available to care for their patients. Timely access to vital information about the virus is essential for global health efforts.”

Visit the Wolters Kluwer Health mpox resource center which includes links to the following resources:

UpToDate and Lippincott Nursing Center for mpox front line care



For clinicians at the front lines of the outbreak who are seeking the most current, evidence-based clinical decision support, several UpToDate mpox topics are available.

UpToDate has also curated a list of orthopoxvirus guidelines from global and national agencies such as CDC, WHO, and other public health organizations.

Useful resources developed specifically for nurses are available from Lippincott Nursing Center. This includes evidence-based practice articles selected from nursing journals as well as an interactive mpox overview presentation.

Ovid for mpox epidemiologists, researchers, and scientists



Timely research articles on mpox from across the Lippincott journal portfolio have been made available for free access.

To aid scientists, epidemiologists and clinical researchers currently using the Ovid medical research platform, Wolters Kluwer developed two Expert Searches focused on mpox. The advanced searches make it easier to navigate the vast body of research and access the latest and most relevant content.

