Wolters Kluwer named 'Premier Leader' in BPM Partners' Vendor Landscape Matrix

CCH Tagetik expert solution secures 100% recommended customer rating

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik has followed up its success in last year’s BPM Partners Vendor Landscape Matrix by securing the top ranking of “Premier Leader” in the 2023-2024 edition. BPM Partners, the leading authority on business performance management, recognized Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik for the fourth year in a row as a ‘Dominant’ vendor and for the second year in a row in the highest customer satisfaction level of ‘Outstanding’.

The widely respected Vendor Landscape Matrix analyzes empirical data to rank vendors in the space according to their relative market status and the customer satisfaction levels which they achieve. In this year’s edition, CCHTagetik reached 100% recommended status among its customers with above average customer satisfaction across the fifteen main areas measured.

The BPM Partners analysis recognizes the ability of the CCH Tagetik platform to deliver comprehensive solutions, in standard or SAP HANA versions, for extended planning, financial close and consolidation, ESG and regulatory requirements, and corporate tax. The analysis also recognized new functionality to meet expanding business requirements including:

  • ESG & Sustainability performance management
  • Global minimum tax for BEPS Pillar Two requirements
  • Connectors for SAP S/4HANA and Microsoft Power BI.

“This top position of Premier Leader would indicate that Wolters Kluwer is consistently meeting or exceeding the requirements of their customers and the market at large,” said Craig Schiff President & CEO at BPM Partners.

“We are grateful for leading all vendors included in the survey based on feedback from customers,” said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer. “Our gaze is fixed resolutely on customer satisfaction. Our guiding principle is to provide innovative solutions that solve business challenges, enable better decision-making, and deliver value that exceeds customer expectations.”

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in Health, Tax and Accounting, Financial Corporate Compliance, Legal & Regulatory, and Corporate Performance & ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

