Wolters Kluwer named Business-to-Business Company of the Year by Best in Biz Awards

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#amplify--Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions business has been recognized as Business-to-Business Company of the Year by the 14th annual Best in Biz Awards. The program’s independent panel of prestigious business journalists also celebrated ELM Solutions’ innovative AI solutions and powerful approach to engaging customers.

“ELM Solutions is a trusted partner of legal professionals navigating the evolving industry landscape,” said Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. “Our innovations provide clients with the software tools and insights required to manage their legal matters and build stronger relationships both within and outside of the corporate legal department.”

Judges also recognized ELM Solutions’ achievements in technology and customer engagement:

Event of the Year (Silver): The annual Amplify user conference brings clients and ELM Solutions’ innovative team of technologists and legal specialists together for a series of expert-led panels and in-depth solution training sessions.

Most Innovative Service of the Year, Bronze: LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer is an innovative legal spend management solution that leverages the power of AI to optimize the invoice review process, improve cost management, and enhance billing guideline compliance.

The Best in Biz Awards is an independent business awards program judged by prominent members of the press. Judges hail from a wide range of top-tier business publications that includes the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Wired.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

