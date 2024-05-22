Wolters Kluwer Introduces Twinfield DossierFlow in the Netherlands, Helps Accountants Streamline Collection of Customer Information

Cloud-based solution tracks and centralizes client documents, checks for completeness, and helps retrieve missing information

HOEVELAKEN, Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA) has launched Twinfield DossierFlow (DossierFlow), a cloud-based solution for the collection of customer information, in the Netherlands. The tool tracks documents sent by clients to support tasks such as financial statement preparation or anti-money laundering checks, and flags if more information is needed.

“It is a constant challenge for accountants to obtain the information they need from their customers in a timely, secure, and efficient manner. Retrieving and storing data to support financial statements, audit, tax declarations, and onboarding can be very labor-intensive and time-consuming,” says Bas Kniphorst, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer TAA Europe. “Twinfield DossierFlow really accelerates the process, offering an efficient, simple, and secure solution for streamlining data collection.”





DossierFlow is part of the Wolters Kluwer Twinfield range of accounting products and can be employed as a stand-alone solution thanks to an API that allows for easy connection to other software tools.

At the heart of DossierFlow are templates for customer data questionnaires, which accountants can customize in real time by adding, removing or amending questions or topics. The product provides a centralized view of the progress of all questionnaires, so that users can quickly see what information has been received, where the source documents are located, and which files have been completed and assessed.

Users can amend questionnaires on the fly, with a full audit trail, as they receive updates from clients, removing the need to send emails back and forth to request data. DossierFlow helps do away with fragmented information coming from different sources.

The product enables constant communication with customers and a daily summary of status updates. It also offers secure transfer and storage of files with SOC (Service Organization Control) type 1 and 2 certification, widely recognized information security standards.

“It is well documented that the workload of accountants is increasing in the Netherlands and elsewhere, further raising already-high stress levels,” Kniphorst said. “A solution like DossierFlow can help address these issues for practitioners, given that it can save time and boost productivity while also increasing accuracy.”

