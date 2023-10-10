Wolters Kluwer Health Language Platform to Maximize the Value of Health Data for Organizations Using Microsoft Azure

Wolters Kluwer Health Language Platform, a FHIR Terminology Server, enables interoperability to ensure quality healthcare data is leveraged across health plans, providers, and HIT vendors for analytics applications

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#claimsprocessing–The healthcare industry generates approximately 30% of the world’s data volume.i Unfortunately, this data is often coded using a varied number of coding systems which makes it difficult to consolidate, standardize and deduplicate data for continuity of care, analytics, and AI applications. Wolters Kluwer Health announces its Health Language Platform, a FHIR Terminology Server that will work with Microsoft Azure Health Data Services FHIR service to help customers enrich and standardize their healthcare data with medical ontologies on Microsoft Azure. Wolters Kluwer Health Language Platform enables customers to leverage its foundational expertise and sophisticated, proven abilities to transform disparate, messy healthcare data into clean, standardized, and interoperable data and insights.





“Healthcare vendors have trillions of data points from which to potentially gain population health insights and advance value-based care, but what’s critically needed now is the technology to extract the value,” said Stacey Caywood, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Health. “Data is the common language unifying healthcare, and through our collaboration with Microsoft, we’re making it possible for healthcare leaders to transform troves of data into actions and outcomes to meet today’s strategic objectives and to power tomorrow’s digital health innovations.”

Accelerating future healthcare innovation on Microsoft Azure

Healthcare data must be clean and use common terminology standards in order to train AI applications, to realize the promise of value-based care, or to simply share vital patient data across organizations. The Health Language platform enables Microsoft customers such as health insurers, healthcare providers, and health IT vendors to leverage a single source for the management, maintenance, and mapping of their healthcare vocabularies to ensure accuracy, reliability, and optimized performance on the cloud. Health Language achieves this by providing a FHIR terminology server that adheres to the FHIR specs (4.0.1) outlined in the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) Cures Act.

Extracting meaning from healthcare data

As stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystems work to build out population health analytics and trusted AI models, a well-architected terminology server is essential. Semantic interoperability, a foundational element of the Health Language platform, creates a common vocabulary that paves the way for accurate and reliable communication across IT applications and is a central component of a healthcare big data ecosystem.

“Leveraging a cloud-hosted terminology server as part of a cloud transformation ensures high quality, accurate, and standards-based data to inform all downstream analytics use cases,” said Naveen Valluri, General Manager, Health Data and AI, Microsoft. “Wolters Kluwer’s AI-enabled Health Language Platform offers healthcare organizations access to a breadth and depth of terminology capabilities and a reliable cloud-hosted architecture to extract additional value and meaning from existing data for tomorrow’s challenges.”

Organizations onboarding to Azure can leverage the AI-enabled FHIR terminology server with Azure Health Data Services to validate and translate their FHIR data so that it is ready for future analysis. Using the Health Language Platform, organizations can achieve semantic interoperability across multi-modal data sources to propel a range of use cases across healthcare:

Simplified clinical terminology management of 650+ annual healthcare content updates to support wide scale provider, payer, or HIT vendor data collection and maintenance across multiple data formats and systems.

Operating from a single source of truth to keep data aligned to industry standards allows customers to realize up to 75% improvement in efficiency in the process to update terminologies, with up to 90% reduction in time spent processing and publishing the updates across their organizations.

Applying AI to harvest insights from health data and train future AI models.

Accelerated standardization of data across multiple health systems, particularly in today’s heightened healthcare M&A environment.

Supporting research, querying and reporting, and analytics through common frameworks for the validation and translation of health data to regulatory standards.

The Wolters Kluwer Health Language Platform is available now in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace to help organizations speed their migration to Azure. Learn more here: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/health-language/fhir-terminology-server

Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. The division of Wolters Kluwer supports clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer



Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth

_____________________



i RBC Capital Markets, “The Healthcare Data Explosion”

Contacts

Media

André Rebelo



Director, External Communications



Wolters Kluwer Health



+1 (781) 392-2411



andre.rebelo@wolterskluwer.com