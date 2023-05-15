Wolters Kluwer Experts to Share Financial Risk Insights With Vietnam’s Regulatory Leaders

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting will offer perspectives on bank risk-based performance and commercial outcomes

HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#financialrisk–Experts from Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) will offer insights at the “Transforming and Improving Financial Risk Management with International Principles and Standards” event taking place on Tuesday, May 16, at the Melia Hotel in Hanoi. The conference is co-hosted by leadership from Vietnam’s Central Economic Commission, along with leadership from the State Bank of Vietnam. Wolters Kluwer and IEC Group are co-organizers of the conference.

Wolters Kluwer’s Aman Sharma, Associate Director, Technology Sales Support, and Hai Trung Le, Technology Sales Support Manager, will present a session titled “How ALM and Treasury Can Help Drive Risk-based Performance and Commercial Outcomes: Lessons Learned from the Banking Crisis.”

Attendees will learn about applying international risk management standards and challenges for banks and recommendations for completing the legal framework on credit risk management in Vietnam. The conference will also explore trends in digital technology applications to improve efficiency and reducing risks.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company’s Corporate Performance & ESG division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

