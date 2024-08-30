Wolters Kluwer Experts Offer End-of-Year Compliance Checklist Webinar

Webinar to cover Corporate Transparency Act reporting rule, other year-end considerations

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeneficialOwnership–Experts from Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation will offer guidance on end-of-year compliance issues facing U.S. businesses in a webinar, “Year-end Compliance—Corporate Transparency Act and More,” on Tuesday, September 10, from 1-1:45 pm EDT.





Presented by Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation’s Sandra Feldman and Hans Howk, the event will provide attendees with insights in helping navigate a range of year-end compliance needs, including compliance with beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting under the U.S. Corporate Transparency Act (CTA).

“Proactive planning is key to ensuring that one’s business is fully equipped for end-of-year compliance demands. This involves evaluating business changes that may have introduced new compliance responsibilities—and staying informed of legal and regulatory updates,” says Rupak Venugopal, Vice President, Beneficial Ownership, Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance. He cites CTA reporting before year’s end as a wholly new and essential compliance step for the nearly 33 million U.S. businesses that were formed prior to January 1, 2024.

“The January 1, 2025 deadline is right around the corner. Understanding if this new requirement applies and what is needed to file is not something that should be left to the last minute,” Venugopal warns. Consequences for non-compliance are considerable, including the potential for civil penalties of up to $591/day (no maximum) and criminal penalties of a fine up to $10,000, two years of incarceration, or both.

The webinar will also explore year-end compliance considerations for organizations that have participated in a merger or acquisition, executed a corporate spin-off, or expanded into new geographies or markets. Presenters will speak to compliance for entities that have contracted, modified their business, or are operating with a remote workforce.

More information on end-of-year compliance is available from this expert resource from CT Corporation. To sign up for the September 10 webinar either live or on-demand, register here.

