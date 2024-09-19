Wolters Kluwer expert to speak at Europe’s inaugural Microsoft Fabric Community Conference

Simon Hjortsberg to share expertise on AI-driven data analysis at Stockholmsmässan, Sweden, September 24-27, 2024

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that Simon Hjortsberg, the company’s Manager of Business Intelligence, will be a keynote speaker at Europe’s first-ever Microsoft Fabric Community Conference. The anticipated event will take place from September 24 to 27, 2024, at Stockholmsmässan, in Sweden.









On Wednesday, September 25, Simon Hjortsberg will deliver a presentation on “Sharing Experiences with Fabric Copilot.” As an experienced Global Senior Business Intelligence Analyst, Hjortsberg will delve into the ways generative AI features are transforming data analysis, generating insights, and creating detailed visualizations and reports in Microsoft Fabric and Power BI.

Hjortsberg brings a wealth of knowledge in Data Science, Microsoft Fabric, Data Engineering, and Business Intelligence. He will share his experiences at Wolters Kluwer, with a focus on Microsoft Fabric & Copilot. Participants will gain a better understanding of the innovative solutions and strategies employed by industry leaders. Hjortsberg’s insights are key to those seeking to grow their knowledge of advanced BI technologies and applications. Attendees will hear firsthand from a leading professional in the sector.

Expert Interview Opportunity

Members of the press and professionals alike who are interested in a direct conversation with Hjortsberg are invited to contact Shannon Wherry, Associate Director, External Communications, to arrange interviews.

