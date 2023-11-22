Wolters Kluwer Earns Honors in Chartis RiskTech100 Report

Company wins category leader ranking for Regulatory Intelligence and Long-Duration Targeted Improvement capabilities

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#regulatoryintelligence–Wolters Kluwer has achieved top honors in two solution areas in this year’s widely followed and hotly contested Chartis RiskTech100® rankings.





The company has been named a Category Leader in Regulatory Intelligence for a third consecutive time and, for the second year running, has earned a Category Leader status for its capabilities in Long-Duration Targeted Improvements (LDTI). This comprehensive and independent study of the world’s leading risk and compliance technology companies is compiled by Chartis Research, part of Infopro Digital, publishers of Risk.net and Waters Technology.

Wolters Kluwer achieved a #11 global ranking in the RiskTech100® this year and increased not only its Overall Score—moving from 69.3% in last year’s report to 69.49% this year—but also raised its scores across the Core Technology, Customer Satisfaction, Market Presence and Innovation categories.

“For almost 20 years, the RiskTech100 has been a lens through which we can examine the risk technology landscape and ecosystem,” said Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research.

“Wolters Kluwer’s overall ranking and category leader wins, built on the foundation of an effective technology development strategy, reflect its continued achievements in delivering high value to customers, helping them manage financial risk and meet regulatory obligations.”

These latest honors follow on category wins achieved by Wolters Kluwer for its Enterprise GRC capabilities, along with its Operational Risk, Conduct Risk and Control solutions as previously announced by Chartis.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Paul Lyon



Senior Director, External Communications



Wolters Kluwer



Mobile: +44 7765 391 824



Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

David Feider



Associate Director, External Communications



Financial & Corporate Compliance



Wolters Kluwer



Office +1 612-246-9454



david.feider@wolterskluwer.com