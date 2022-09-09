Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions to present Compliance Week webcast exploring top considerations for 2023

Compliance Week hosted event to feature insights from Wolters Kluwer and Celent industry experts

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WoltersKluwer—Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions will present a forward-looking snapshot of how to manage key regulatory compliance issues facing U.S. financial institutions in a webcast, “When You Have to be Right: The Top 10 Compliance Management Considerations for 2023,” 2 – 3 pm Thursday, Sept. 29. The event features commentary by Elaine Duffus, Senior Specialized Consultant with Wolters Kluwer Compliance Program Management, and Craig Focardi, Senior Analyst, Banking, with Celent and will hosted by Compliance Week magazine.

The featured presenters will share industry best practices that can help advance enhanced, timelier compliance management programs, including an exploration of how technology continues to reshape the compliance landscape for financial institutions.

“The increasing use of technology such as AI and machine learning is helping banks and other financial institutions leverage massive volumes of data to facilitate more informed decision making, streamline and speed their processes, and ensure more effective compliance risk mitigation in ways that ultimately enable these institutions to better serve their end customers,” said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “Webcast attendees will glean important takeaways on what approaches can effectively further optimize one’s compliance management programs and achieve higher levels of compliance maturity.”

Attendees will be eligible to earn a Continuing Professional Education credit from Compliance Week and the event registration page includes further details.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal™ suite of purpose-built, digital lending offerings helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

