Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ Steven Meirink named a 2022 HousingWire Vanguard Award honoree

Visionary leadership and laser focus on leveraging digital technologies leads to major U.S. housing industry accolade

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer—Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, has been selected by HousingWire as one of its 2022 Vanguard Award honorees, representing the top executives in the U.S. housing industry. This year’s award winners were announced at the magazine’s October 4 Vanguard Forum in Scottsdale, Ariz.

According to program officials, the Vanguard is the highest award that leaders in the nation’s housing industry can earn and reflects the considerable achievements of this year’s esteemed group of 100 leaders who were selected.

“The 2022 Vanguards honorees represent the housing economy’s elite leaders who have made an unmistakable impact on the industry at-large and continue to drive growth and inspire their organizations,” said HousingWire Media Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. “With these leaders at the helm, companies will be able to weather the current market to fight another day.”

This year’s honorees were carefully selected by HousingWire’s selection committee “for their vital contributions to their companies and the dynamic way” they are positively changing the U.S. housing industry, while tackling a number of challenges the housing economy has faced over the past year.

Meirink has driven considerable growth in the past several years for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, presiding over its 2020 acquisition of the industry-leading digital lending platform, eOriginal, followed by the 2022 acquisition of compliant document generation and digital lending leader IDS.

These actions accelerated Compliance Solutions’ overall growth, while further enhancing its operational and technology capabilities in the digital lending space. During COVID’s peak, he marshalled a broad, global team effort to re-engineer existing software into a reconfigured TSoftPlus software technology, enabling thousands of U.S. lenders to expedite Paycheck Protection Program emergency funding to small businesses. This initiative directly helped small businesses save more millions of American workers’ jobs; many of those PPP lenders have continued working with Wolters Kluwer.

“Our concerted efforts helping lenders leverage technology is making great inroads in the U.S. mortgage industry, enabling lenders to simplify and automate longstanding manual processes that make workflows faster, more efficient, and reliable,” said Meirink. “I am honored by this year’s Vanguard Awards distinction—and to be part of a highly engaged, top-performing Wolters Kluwer team that is transforming the U.S. housing industry in a positive way. I thank the judges and accept the award on behalf of the talented and dedicated Compliance Solutions team.”

Compliance Solutions recently upgraded the data validation functionality of its award-winning eVault technology, further helping lenders reduce loan eVaulting production delays while optimizing digital lending workflow efficiencies.

The 2022 Vanguard winners will be featured in the October/November issue of HousingWire magazine. HousingWire is one of the most influential sources of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, with a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals. With more than 10 million annual unique visitors, HousingWire provides a community for mortgage and housing professionals to engage and connect.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

