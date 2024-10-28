Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik Intelligent Platform honored as Gold Globee® Award Winner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that the AI-powered CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform has been named the Gold Winner in the Financial Management Solution category of the 2024 Globee Awards for Business (International).





The AI-powered CCH® Tagetik Intelligent Platform digitally transforms the efficiency, accuracy, and strategic ability of the Office of the CFO. Its state-of-the-art AI and GenAI functionality empowers finance professionals to democratize access to meaningful financial data, manage and control massive datasets with unprecedented speed and automation, unlock hidden insights and expedite decision making.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer CPM, said: “We are committed to product excellence and innovation, and we are honored that Wolters Kluwer has been acknowledged as a Gold Globee Winner for the CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform. Our advanced AI-powered platform enables CFOs to unlock the answers they need from their data in a fraction of the time to make better informed, faster, strategic decisions. We focus on anticipating emerging market trends and responding with solutions that support CFOs’ current and future needs.”

The Globee Awards for Business are among the most coveted honors in the global business community. Through a rigorous judging process involving industry experts and thought leaders from various countries, the Globee Awards spotlight extraordinary accomplishments that transcend borders, inspire progress, and set new standards of excellence on a global scale.

The announcement of this award win follows the launch of the AI-powered CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform in May 2024. The platform enables global finance leaders to automate all financial processes, including financial close and consolidation, extended planning and analysis, ESG & regulatory reporting, corporate tax, statutory and management reporting, integrated disclosure and intelligent analytics.

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance Management (CPM) is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division. The division is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management, Audit and Assurance, and Risk and Regulatory reporting. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions that drive transformation, performance, and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Sarah Whybrow



Associate Director, External Communications



Corporate Performance & ESG



Wolters Kluwer



Mob: +44 7855 186713



sarah.whybrow@wolterskluwer.com