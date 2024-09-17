Wolters Kluwer CCH Integrator Announces Strategic Agreement with OneTeam Services Group

Wolters Kluwer and OneTeam Services to Elevate Tax Compliance and Data Management Solutions

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA) Asia Pacific (APAC), announces a strategic agreement with OneTeam Services Group (OneTeam Services), that is set to expand the capabilities of its CCH Integrator solution by offering innovative tax compliance and data management, in addition to collaborative workflows for tax firms and corporations.





CCH Integrator is a trusted multi-layered tax engine that integrates end-to-end reporting and compliance processes across various tax domains, including Corporate Income Tax, Tax Provision, Indirect Tax, International Tax, and BEPS Pillar Two.

“Our collaboration with OneTeam Services will see a pivotal progression for our award-winning CCH Integrator platform. This combination of leading-edge tax process management and reporting capabilities will yield significant time efficiency and workflow enhancements for our distinguished customers,” says Andy Hung, Director of Product Management, TAA APAC.

The collaboration aims to deliver substantial benefits to clients, including streamlined implementation processes, enriched collaborative spaces, exhaustive tax compliance support, and secure data management. Expected outcomes include improved efficiency, precision, and engagement in tax compliance, reporting, and data management operations.

“By bringing together the best of Wolters Kluwer CCH Integrator and our OneTeam Platform, we will be able to offer a holistic, next-gen tax compliance solution to our clients. With solutions across data collection and standardization, workflow, tax computation, lodgment, reporting, and much more, we can help our clients reduce risk, gain visibility, and drive efficiency through integration and automation,” says Chris Dam, Chief Product Officer at OneTeam Services.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and tax technology excellence, we are excited to work with OneTeam to bring to clients this technology solution that enhances the end-to-end connectivity of our tax compliance and reporting solution and simplifies implementation,” said Hung.

An Award-Winning Platform

CCH Integrator is recognized globally for its innovation and excellence in financial services. In 2024, it won the Gold Globee Award for New Product & Service Innovation and the Silver Stevie Award for Innovation in Technology Development. Additionally, it also secured the Bronze Stevie Award for Governance, Risk & Compliance. In 2023, CCH Integrator claimed the Asia Pacific Stevie Award for Innovation in Technology Development. Beyond these prestigious honors, CCH Integrator is also ISO 27001 Certified for its robust Information Security Management System (ISMS).

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

