Wolters Kluwer appoints Vikram Savkar as General Manager for Compliance Solutions

Savkar brings a wealth of experience, insights, and technology expertise to executive leadership position

BOSTON–Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms, has named Vikram Savkar as its new Executive Vice President and General Manager. He is based in Wolters Kluwer's Waltham, Mass. office and has a global remit to oversee the growth of the award-winning business.





In this role, Savkar oversees a successful, growing business within Wolters Kluwer noted for its product innovation, technology advancements, and unparalleled domain expertise. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has experienced strong organic growth in recent years, also acquiring leading businesses in the digital lending arena. The business is dedicated to helping financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations while gaining the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

“I am thrilled that a capable, experienced leader with Vikram’s strong skillset has taken the helm for our talented and growing Compliance Solutions team and am excited at the positive impact he will bring to the business and to our customers,” said Steve Meirink, CEO of Wolters Kluwer’s Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division, in referencing Savkar’s appointment as demonstrative of an enterprise-wide commitment to developing and promoting talent from within Wolters Kluwer.

With this development, Savkar also becomes a member of the FCC Executive Leadership Team. “Vikram will leverage his diverse experience across Wolters Kluwer to drive transformational initiatives that support our pursuit of accelerated growth—and our longstanding commitment to the delivery of impactful solutions to help the many professionals we serve,” Meirink added.

Savkar joined Wolters Kluwer in 2012 as Vice President and General Manager of the company’s Legal & Regulatory division, helping accelerate the growth of its international legal business. In 2019 he joined Wolters Kluwer’s Health division as Senior Vice President and General Manager, where he was most recently responsible for the Medicine Segment of the Health Learning, Research & Practice business. During this time Savkar oversaw product innovations that advanced the digital evolution of information and productivity solutions for medical researchers, clinicians, medical students, and faculty to inform evidence-based decisions on care and outcomes.

“The DNA at the heart of every division across Wolters Kluwer is to be the company our customers turn to in times of flux and change. Our mission is to anticipate and stay ahead of that change, enabling our customers to manage through complex market dynamics and not just survive but thrive. We do this by innovating and continually improving the technology-driven expert solutions to which our customers are accustomed,” Savkar explained. “At its core, innovation involves staying close to customers to understand their needs and ideas, as well as leveraging the insights and creativity of the subject matter experts and forward-thinking leaders in our organization. I am excited to take on this role, working closely with our team here and with our client base across financial services, to build on the superb legacy of this market-leading business and help our customers succeed in delivering important financial opportunities to families and individuals around the world.”

Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer, Savkar held senior positions at Nature Publishing Group and Pearson Education. He is a board member of the Association of American Publishers (AAP), as well as the International Association of Scientific, Technical and Medical companies (STM Association). He is also an Advisory Board Member for the Jumpstart organization, which promotes early literacy for students from challenged socio-economic backgrounds. He holds undergraduate degrees in physics and classics from Harvard University.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s FCC division, helps financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

