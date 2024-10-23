Wolters Kluwer Announces Legal Innovator Awards Winners During Amplify 2024 User Conference

Recognizes customers for their innovative approach to legal operations

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amplify2024–Wolters Kluwer announced the winners of its annual Legal Innovator Awards during the company’s Amplify 2024 user conference in Coronado, California. The information and software solutions company honored clients DHL and The Cincinnati Insurance Companies for embodying an innovative approach to legal services that delivers true impact to their organizations.

DHL, a global logistics leader, was honored for its effective use of AI to drive innovation and efficiency within its legal operations. Automating repetitive tasks such as EEOC charge responses resulted in new cost savings and an 80% decrease in response time. Earlier this year, DHL was recognized by LegalOps.com with a “Running Legal Like a Business Award” for Best Use of AI in a Legal Department.”

The Cincinnati Insurance Companies, a leader in the property and casualty (P&C) and life insurance industry, was lauded for its innovative and data-centric approach to outside counsel selection. The company expanded its use of Wolters Kluwer’s Passport platform, allowing more stakeholders to view the current volume of legal matters across the entire organization. Additionally, the platform centralizes the availability of key law firm performance indicators that drive successful outside counsel engagements.

Wolters Kluwer’s annual Legal Innovator Awards celebrate customers who have successfully leveraged technology to transform legal operations. Winners are announced during Amplify, the company’s award-winning annual user conference.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer’s please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Frank Ready



Manager, External Communications



Legal & Regulatory



Wolters Kluwer



Office: 717-205-3647



Email: Frank.Ready@wolterskluwer.com