Wolters Kluwer announces keynote speakers for 28th annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium

Longtime government relations and strategic consultant, along with housing and community development leader headline this year’s national regulatory compliance conference

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRA—Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions will host its 28th annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium November 17-20 in Championsgate, Florida. Shaun Donovan, CEO and President, Enterprise Community Partners, will be the honorary keynote speaker on Monday, November 18. James C. Ballentine, a longtime government relations and strategic consultant in banking who now is senior advisor at Porterfield, Fettig & Sears LLC, will present the keynote address on Tuesday, November 19.





Under the theme, “Navigating an Active Regulatory Environment,” this year’s Colloquium will feature sessions devoted to managing the wide breadth and scope of regulatory changes underway, ranging from developments in implementing a modernized Community Reinvestment Act to implications relating to the new Section 1071 data collection rules for small business lending that are poised to take effect.

“The range, breadth and complexity of ever-evolving regulatory changes impacting the nation’s banking industry—and how financial institutions are working to navigate these impacts in such a dynamic environment for their fair lending efforts, serve as a compelling backdrop to this year’s event,” said Vikram Savkar, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “Our Colloquium provides a vital platform to explore these issues in greater depth, with discussion and debate among lenders, regulators and other industry leaders about CRA and fair lending compliance challenges. Attendees will come away better informed and prepared to manage these complex issues.”

James Ballentine, who has worked in financial services public policy for over 30 years, will share insights on the changes expected in the U.S. Congress and the Administration—and their potential ramifications for regulatory compliance in the banking sector. Shaun Donovan, one of the nation’s foremost leaders in housing and community development with more than 30 years’ experience, will discuss escalating housing costs nationally and the role and obligations financial institutions have in lending and investing to help create more equitable, more affordable communities.

Since its inception in 1996, the Colloquium has become the most prominent forum for bank and credit union compliance officers, state and federal banking regulators, risk managers, consultants, vendors and other industry players seeking deep insights on fair lending and CRA issues as they navigate increasingly complex regulatory and risk management challenges facing financial institutions today.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

David Feider



Associate Director, External Communications



Financial & Corporate Compliance



Wolters Kluwer



Office +1 612-246-9454



david.feider@wolterskluwer.com