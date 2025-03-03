Wolters Kluwer and Suki to integrate UpToDate’s trusted physician-authored content into Suki Assistant

Suki AI-powered ambient solution will include access to relevant UpToDate evidence-based content to help reduce the administrative burden for clinicians supporting better care for patients

WALTHAM, Mass. & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Health and Suki® are partnering to streamline administrative tasks for clinicians by making UpToDate®, a market-leading clinical decision support (CDS) solution, accessible from within Suki Assistant.

Suki is a leader in healthcare AI that aims to make healthcare technology invisible and assistive so clinicians can focus on what’s most important: their patients. Suki Assistant is an AI assistant that saves clinicians time and generates incremental revenue by automatically creating clinical notes ambiently, generating patient summaries, performing smart dictation, recommending codes to improve billing, and answering patient questions using data in the EHR. Beyond Suki Assistant, Suki’s AI platform is used by many healthcare tech companies like Zoom, athenahealth, and others to power their AI experiences.

Wolters Kluwer’s UpToDate is one of the most trusted resources in healthcare, providing reliable clinical and drug information and evidence-based recommendations at the point of care. Clinicians using UpToDate will now have seamless access to clinical evidence directly within their Suki-generated notes—before, during, and after patient encounters. This integration empowers providers to make informed decisions at the point of care, reducing administrative burden and allowing them to focus more on meaningful patient interactions. This supports an improved experience for both clinicians and patients.

“Clinicians rely on UpToDate to support their decision making and we are committed to ensuring they can access the content they need to help make the best decisions for each patient, wherever they are in the workflow. Through our partnership with Suki, we can help enrich clinical notes so clinicians can be more fully present with their patients,” said Greg Samios, CEO Clinical Effectiveness for Wolters Kluwer Health.

“We aim to continue to make Suki an ever-present, invisible assistant that not only streamlines clinical documentation, but also supports clinical reasoning for clinicians,” said Punit Soni, CEO and Founder of Suki. “This partnership with Wolters Kluwer is a natural evolution of Suki’s Q&A capability following our partnership with Google Cloud earlier this year. By integrating evidence-based clinical content from UpToDate, Suki empowers clinicians with reliable insights to support their decision-making and enhance treatment recommendations. This will over time be available both through Suki Assistant and Suki Platform.”

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY). For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Learn more about UpToDate here.

About Suki

Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare technology stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI assistant that uses generative AI to automatically create clinical documentation by ambiently listening to patient-clinician conversations. Suki helps clinicians complete notes 72% faster on average, assists with other tasks including coding and answering questions, and generates incremental revenue for organizations, delivering a 9X ROI in year 1. Suki also offers its proprietary AI and speech platform, Suki Platform, to partners who want to create best-in-class ambient and voice experiences for their solutions. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Hedosophia. To learn more, visit suki.ai, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts

Suzanne Moran

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Health

+1 781-255-5843

suzanne.moran@wolterskluwer.com

Suki Media Contact

pr@suki.ai