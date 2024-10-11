Wolters Kluwer and Abridge Partner to Integrate UpToDate Trusted Physician-Authored Content in AI-Generated Clinical Documentation

Ambient clinical documentation generated by Abridge will now include relevant evidence-based content to help reduce the administrative burden for clinicians while delivering better care for patients

WALTHAM, Mass. & PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Health and Abridge are partnering to generate more informed documentation by making UpToDate®, a market-leading clinical decision support (CDS) solution, accessible within the Abridge AI-powered clinical documentation platform.





Abridge automates clinical documentation in real-time using AI, reducing the burden and distraction of repetitive administrative tasks for clinicians. UpToDate is one of the most trusted brands in healthcare, providing key clinical and drug information at the point of care. With the integration, Abridge’s draft clinical documentation will include links to the latest, evidence-based recommendations from UpToDate.

“Abridge’s efficient, AI-generated note drafts will now be bolstered by UpToDate’s evidence-based resources, relied upon by millions of clinicians,” said Greg Samios, CEO Clinical Effectiveness for Wolters Kluwer Health. “This integration will further transform the clinical workflow in an intuitive, contextual, and responsible manner to help reduce administrative burden while improving patient experiences.”

Access to the most current evidence at the point of care can help inform clinical decisions. Through this partnership, clinicians with UpToDate will have integrated access to relevant clinical information included in their Abridge generated notes. They can then dedicate more time to meaningful patient engagement while alleviating administrative burden, resulting in an enhanced experience for both patients and clinicians.

As health systems explore ways to boost provider satisfaction and efficiency while combating burnout, many are turning to Abridge’s ambient clinical documentation platform. Studies have shown that health systems that use Abridge see significant decreases in burnout and increases in both clinician and patient satisfaction.

“This partnership will introduce trusted, evidence-based insights to exactly the place where they can be most effective for making care decisions—into the clinical note,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, CEO and Founder of Abridge, and a practicing cardiologist. “This innovation is part of a larger discussion with Wolters Kluwer to explore ways to inform Abridge’s healthcare-grade generative AI models with the most trusted clinical content from UpToDate.”

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

About Abridge

Abridge was founded in 2018 to power deeper understanding in healthcare. The AI-powered platform was purpose-built for medical conversations, improving clinical documentation efficiencies while enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most—their patients. With support for 14+ languages and 50+ specialties, Abridge is able to support a wide range of clinician and patient encounters.

Abridge’s enterprise-grade technology transforms patient-clinician conversations into structured clinical notes in real-time with deep EMR integrations. Powered by Linked Evidence and their auditable AI, Abridge is the only company that maps AI-generated summaries to ground truth, helping providers quickly trust and verify the output. As pioneers in generative AI for healthcare, Abridge is setting the industry standards for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems.

In a survey by KLAS across multiple systems that have adopted the platform, Abridge scored a 95.3 rating (out of 100) with a grade of A+ on the likelihood to recommend and time to outcomes being reported as immediate. Abridge was also recently recognized on the 2024 Forbes AI 50 list, alongside companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Databricks, and others.

